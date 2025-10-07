WHY ARE CRIMINALS GETTING BAIL : CHIEF MAGISTRATE

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has sent a stern warning to magistrates against granting bail to suspected criminals without thoroughly analyzing circumstances of the case at hand.

A memo written by Chief Magistrate, Vongai Guwuriro dated September 23, 2025, says that her office has noted with concern that magistrates are merely granting bail because a prosecutor would not have opposed the bail.

Guwuriro said that a magistrate must properly analyse details and circumstances of any case before granting bail regardless of whether a prosecutor has conceded to the granting of bail.

There are also growing concerns that some prosecutors would have received money to concede to the granting of bail.

Guwuriro added that the practice undermines the proper administration of justice and must cease with immediate effect.

“It has been noted with concern that Magistrates are not thoroughly analyzing facts espoused in the State papers and the evidence presented before them. Instead, many Magistrates seem to merely endorse State concessions, without properly examining the circumstances underlying such consent.

“Apart from being contrary to the dictates of the law, this practice undermines the proper administration of justice and must cease with immediate effect,” reads part of the memo.

Guwuriro added that bail should be denied when one or more of the following grounds have been established; risk to public safety or risk of committing a serious offence if released, risk of absconding, risk of interference with the administration of justice, risk of undermining the proper function of justice or bail system itself and exceptional circumstances.

“In light of the above, exercising discretion entails the judicial duty of a magistrate to carefully consider the facts and the legal principles outlined above when deciding whether to grant bail or deny bail…,” reads part of the memo. Masvingo Mirror