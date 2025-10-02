JUSTICE SYSTEM NOW ROTTEN, SAYS HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has lamented the state of the country’s justice delivery system, describing it as “rotten” and riddled with corruption.
chairperson Jessie Majome issued the damning verdict yesterday during a
consultative workshop organised by Zacc and a consultant.
The workshop
was attended by stakeholders in the fight against corruption, including
judicial officers, civil society organisations and law enforcement agents.
In her
contribution, Majome called for the inclusion of the justice sector in NACS2’s
key priority areas, arguing that systemic corruption and inefficiency undermine
the fight against graft.
“The justice
system is rotten,” she said.
“Justice itself
— the whole system — from the legal practitioners in the criminal justice
system; the police and prosecutors, magistrates and judges, sometimes in the
civil arena as well.
“I mean,
everything in terms of access to justice is for sale. Education and health,
everything is for sale. We have serious problems.”
She said ZHRC
continued to receive complaints from the public about the justice sector,
revealing widespread dissatisfaction and mistrust.
“As ZHRC, we
are a public protector institution as well,” Majome said.
“We receive
complaints from the public.
“Many of these
complaints pertain to problems within the administrative justice sector and the
justice delivery system, delays and the administration of justice.
“And there are
some strange practices that go on there in the justice delivery system. Even
from my experience in the legal profession, there is a problem.”
Meanwhile, in
his keynote address, Zacc chairperson Michael Reza stressed the need for
collective action and a cultural shift in the fight against corruption.
“Breaking the
cycle of corruption requires changing social norms and reforming laws,” Reza
said.
“It also
requires creating a critical mass of people and institutions that refuse to
participate in corrupt practices and that actively support those who stand
against corruption.
“This is
impossible without broad-based support.
“When all
sectors are genuinely invested in the anti-corruption agenda, implementation of
the strategy becomes more effective because different actors complement each
other’s efforts — as government enforces laws, civil society monitors
implementation, the private sector adopts ethical practices, communities
exercise social accountability and citizens refuse to offer bribes and report
corruption.”
NACS1, launched
by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in July 2020 and implemented until June 2024,
achieved more than 61% success in corruption investigation and prevention
targets, according to Zacc.
Reza appealed
to civic actors to rally behind national interests, while warning against
undermining Zimbabwe’s image.
“I appeal to
civil society organisations to have the national agenda at heart and resist the
temptation to be agents of negative branding for the country,” he said.
“Zimbabwe, just
like other countries that are signatories to various international and regional
conventions, acknowledges the detrimental effects of graft and is championing
zero tolerance to corruption.
“Let us join
hands and increase anti-corruption awareness, which is empowering the citizens
with knowledge and information that is crucial in ensuring their active
participation.”
In a speech
read on his behalf, Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Charles
Tavengwa applauded Mnangagwa for availing resources to anti-corruption
institutions to fight graft.
“I am delighted
to note that the presence of such diverse anti-corruption stakeholders reflects
the broad recognition that corruption affects everyone and that combating it
requires everyone’s participation,” he said.
“Government
officials understand that corruption undermines effective governance and
service delivery.
“Local
authorities recognise that corruption diverts resources away from community
development projects.”
Tavengwa said
the civic society sector saw how corruption perpetuated inequality and
injustice.
“Media
professionals witness how corruption stifles transparency and accountability,”
he added.
“Religious
leaders observe how corruption corrupts moral values and social cohesion.
“Law
enforcement officers experience firsthand how corruption undermines the rule of
law and public safety.” Newsday
