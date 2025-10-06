FOUR WHO KILLED THIEF ACQUITTED

Four men accused of killing a thief who had stolen a bottle of cooking oil from a parked vehicle have been acquitted by the High Court.

Onias Mungwani, Nhamo Mbedzi, Mgcini Nyoni and Peter Murombo walked free after High Court Judge Justice Ngoni Nduna discharged them at the close of the State’s case.

The High Court noted that there was an absence of firm evidence linking the quartet to the alleged assault and could not place them on their defence case.

The court heard that the deceased met his death after falling into a pit while fleeing from a parked vehicle, from which he had stolen cooking oil.

“The depth of the pit is a critical averment, without it, the court cannot evaluate whether fatal injuries could have been sustained from the fall,” Justice Nduna said.

The court said the State’s case was further weakened by the absence of crucial witnesses as several testimonies had to be expunged from the record since they were no longer locatable.

The court also found the evidence of the sole State witness inadequate.

“Clearly, the witness’s account of the alleged assault needed corroboration. His version, on its own, is weak and unconvincing,” the judge noted.

In relation to Murombo, who was seen pursuing the late thief, the court found no evidence of wrongdoing.

“The fourth accused merely pursued the thief and later called for help after the fall. He left the scene thereafter. Obviously, he has no case to answer,” said Justice Nduna.

Regarding the other three accused, the judge maintained that there was no clear link between their actions and the death of the deceased. Herald