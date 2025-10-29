JUDGE DISMISSES FIVE SUSPENDED UNI STUDENTS APPEAL

There was heavy riot Police and CIO presence at the High Court in Masvingo on Monday as five Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) students suspended from Midlands State University (MSU) appealed for reinstatement.

The appeal was thrown out by Justice Sunsley Zisengwe for late submission of papers.

Fanuel Gona, Nester Moyo, Tanaka Sibanda, Keegan Mathe and Takunda Mhuka were suspended on February 25, 2025, after an MSU disciplinary hearing found them guilty of conducting an unsanctioned recruitment drive of ZINASU members on campus.

Mhuka was expelled.

Students who came out in solidarity with the five were at one point driven away by riot Police as they stood outside the High Court.

MSU was represented by Manners Jaravaza of Dzimba, Jaravaza and Associates and the students had Brian Dube of Gundu, Dube and Pamacheche Legal Practitioners.

Jaravaza argued that there was no application before the court for want of compliance. Jaravaza said Dube made a fatal mistake by failing to serve respondents a certificate of service within five days as stipulated in the High Court rules.

Dube served MSU his application for review on May 20, 2025, and only served the certificate of service in October.

“…Where the provision is couched in peremptory terms, usually by the use of the word shall and proceeds to set out the consequences of such noncompliance then noncompliance is fatal. Where, however the provision doesn’t set out the consequences of noncompliance, it has to be assumed that the legislature has left it open to the court to determine what the consequences should be.

“In the present matter, the consequences on noncompliance are spelt out in sub rule 15 namely that the application shall be deemed abandoned…The application is hereby struck off the roll with costs,” said Justice Zisengwe in his judgment. Masvingo Mirror