GOVT : NO BREAD PRICE HIKE

Key stakeholders in the milling industry have allayed fears of an imminent hike in the price of bread saying Statutory Instrument (SI) 87 of 2025 is not affecting wheat.

In an interview on the sidelines of the ongoing official commissioning of the AI-powered smart silos at GMB Mutare Depot today, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, said there is no justification of any bread price increment since wheat is not affected by the recent statutory instrument.

Prominent milling company, Mega Market managing director, Mr Shiraan Ahmed, weighed in, saying prices of bread and flour will remain stable, and millers will continue engaging the Government to ensure continued stability of prices. Herald