STARLINK REACHES FULL CAPACITY IN BYO

Bulawayo residents hoping to jump onto the Starlink internet wave have hit a brick wall, with the satellite service announcing it has reached full capacity in the city.

Those trying to sign up online are being met with a message that the network is currently maxed out — and that they’ll have to wait their turn.

“Starlink service is currently at capacity in your area. However, the good news is you can still place a deposit now to reserve your spot on the waitlist,” reads the notice on the Starlink website.

The message further explains that while there’s no set timeframe for when new connections will open, the company’s engineers are racing to boost satellite capacity and widen coverage.

The development has left many tech-savvy residents frustrated, with some saying they had hoped to switch from unreliable local internet providers. Others joked on social media that Bulawayo had “broken the internet” with the high demand.

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, has been a game changer since its rollout in Zimbabwe earlier this year, offering high-speed internet even in remote areas. But for now, in Bulawayo, the digital highway is gridlocked — and users can only wait for their turn to log in. Chronicle