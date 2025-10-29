ROTATING COUNCIL COMMITTEE CHAIRPERSONS SPARKS CONTROVERSY

A motion calling for the immediate removal of all standing committee chairpersons and the rotation of leadership positions across the council’s structures has been tabled before the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) chambers, setting the stage for a contentious political showdown among councillors.

Council standing committees are established in terms of Section 96 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15). Bulawayo at present, has six such committees — Finance and Development; Health, Housing and Education; Environmental Management and Engineering Services; Future Water Supplies and Water Action; Town Lands and Planning; and the General Purposes Committee.

The General Purposes Committee comprises the mayor, deputy mayor, and chairpersons of the other five committees. The city also has two ad-hoc committees — Business and Investment and Audit — along with a sub-committee on the allocation of stands. Last year, councillors resolved that while standing committee membership would remain fixed for five years, the performance of chairpersons would be reviewed every two years. However, during a special council meeting held last Friday, Ward Six Councillor Nkosinathi Hove Mpofu tabled a motion proposing the systematic rotation of committee chairpersons to “broaden leadership opportunities” and promote collective capacity building.

“It is within the purview of deliberative assemblies such as our esteemed council that the dialectical synergy of collaborative governance is most efficaciously actualised, particularly in committees of strategic import like the General Purposes Committee, where pivotal decisions regarding human capital acquisition and the promotion of ongoing pedagogical refinement are deliberated and enacted,” reads the motion. The rotation of leadership roles amongst councillors serves as a salutary mechanism for fostering a cadre of versatile and adept leaders, imbued with the acumen and experiential wisdom garnered through active participation in committee work.”

Clr Hove Mpofu went on to propose new chairpersons and deputy chairpersons for all standing committees.

The motion, signed by 16 of the 38 councillors, proposes new leadership for all committees — except for the Business and Investment Committee and the Sub-committee on Allocation of Stands and Premises, which would remain unchanged.

“In light of these considerations, I am compelled to submit this motion, respectfully proposing the replacement of the current incumbents of the General Purposes Committee, thus furthering the noble objectives of institutional continuity, leadership development, and the promotion of a dynamic and inclusive governance paradigm,” reads the motion.

The five committee chairpersons affected by the motion are Councillor Mpumelelo Moyo, who chairs the Finance and Development Committee; Councillor Ntombizodwa Khumalo, responsible for Health, Housing and Education; Councillor Dumisani Netha, leading the Town Lands and Planning Committee; Councillor Roy Sekete, heading Environmental Management and Engineering Services; and Councillor Khalazani Ndlovu, chairing the Future Water Supplies and Water Action Committee.

The two ad-hoc committees are chaired by Cllr Mxolisi Mahlangu and Cllr Ntandoyenkosi Ndlovu, respectively, both deputised by Cllr Perseverance Nyathi — all three are among the 16 councillors who endorsed the motion.

Councillor Hove Mpofu proposed the following new chairpersons for the council’s standing committees: Councillor Dumisani Nkomo for Finance and Development; Councillor Sikhululekile Moyo for Health, Housing and Education; Councillor Ashton Mhlanga for Town Lands and Planning; Councillor Donaldson Mabuto for Environmental Management and Engineering Services; and Councillor Thandiwe Moyo for Future Water Supplies and Water Action.

In reviewing the motion, Chamber Secretary Mrs Sikhangele Zhou, under whose office the city’s legal section falls, cited Section 96(6) and (7) of the Urban Councils Act. She noted that while council may review committee work, the replacement of chairpersons is only permissible under specific legal provisions.

“The motion seeks to change chairpersons, but this can only be done in circumstances spelt out in Section 96(7). Council can, however, review the work of the standing committees, reappoint or appoint new committees. If the council has new committees, then such committees can elect their chairpersons,” reads the council report.

Mrs Zhou further advised that to avoid future confusion, standing committees should be dissolved and reconstituted annually, preferably in August, allowing for performance review and reappointment.

She recommended rescinding the 7 August 2024 resolution and replacing it with one stating that the current committees be dissolved and reconstituted, with chairpersons appointed in line with Section 96(6) and (7) of the Urban Councils Act. Chronicle