BAR LADY CLEARED OF CULPABLE HOMICIDE

A Chiredzi bar-lady who disarmed a violent patron, threw out a stone he was holding and accidentally hit a boy (7) outside the beerhall leading to his death has been acquitted of culpable homicide.
Makazviita
Kuyumani (38), a bar lady at Chitepo Beerhall, Triangle was set free by
Chiredzi Regional Magistrate, Judith Zuyu last week.
Kuyumani was
initially charged with the murder of Norest Mudhumani (7) and the charge was
reduced to culpable homicide which she was acquitted of.
The court heard
that Kuyumani disarmed a patron who was armed with a stone, threw the stone
outside the beerhall and it hit Mudhumani who bled from the head. Kuyumani gave
Mudhumani’s parents US$70 for the boy’s medical treatment.
Magistrate Zuyu
acquitted Kuyumani after concluding that she didn’t intentionally throw the
stone and was diffusing a bar fight.
The court also
considered that Kuyumani voluntarily gave Mudhumani’s family US$70 to meet the
boy’s medical expenses and visited the family to check up on his condition.
The incident
happened on December 25, 2024, around 2pm at Chitepo Beerhall.
Circumstances
are that two patrons, Edison Mugada and Blessing Zivanemoyo had a heated
argument that persisted until it was dark.
Mugada left the
beerhall and returned armed with a stone. Kuyumani intercepted and disarmed
him.
She threw the
stone outside the beerhall and it accidentally hit Mudhumani who was walking
with his brother.
Mudhumani cried
out in pain and Kuyumani went outside the beerhall to check on him. She took
the boy in, washed off the blood from his head and send him home. Mudhumani
didn’t inform his parents what had happened.
The parents
noted that the boy was bleeding from the head in the morning and he informed
them of what had happened.
Kuyumani
visited to check on the boy and gave his parents US$50 to take the boy to
hospital.
Mudhumani was
taken to Chiredzi General Hospital where his head injury was stitched.
Mudhumani began having headaches while at home and Kuyumani gave his parents
US$20 for medication.
The boy,
however died on January 5, 2025, and a post-mortem done at Chiredzi General
Hospital concluded that the cause of death was bleeding from the skull.
Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment