BAR LADY CLEARED OF CULPABLE HOMICIDE

A Chiredzi bar-lady who disarmed a violent patron, threw out a stone he was holding and accidentally hit a boy (7) outside the beerhall leading to his death has been acquitted of culpable homicide.

Makazviita Kuyumani (38), a bar lady at Chitepo Beerhall, Triangle was set free by Chiredzi Regional Magistrate, Judith Zuyu last week.

Kuyumani was initially charged with the murder of Norest Mudhumani (7) and the charge was reduced to culpable homicide which she was acquitted of.

The court heard that Kuyumani disarmed a patron who was armed with a stone, threw the stone outside the beerhall and it hit Mudhumani who bled from the head. Kuyumani gave Mudhumani’s parents US$70 for the boy’s medical treatment.

Magistrate Zuyu acquitted Kuyumani after concluding that she didn’t intentionally throw the stone and was diffusing a bar fight.

The court also considered that Kuyumani voluntarily gave Mudhumani’s family US$70 to meet the boy’s medical expenses and visited the family to check up on his condition.

The incident happened on December 25, 2024, around 2pm at Chitepo Beerhall.

Circumstances are that two patrons, Edison Mugada and Blessing Zivanemoyo had a heated argument that persisted until it was dark.

Mugada left the beerhall and returned armed with a stone. Kuyumani intercepted and disarmed him.

She threw the stone outside the beerhall and it accidentally hit Mudhumani who was walking with his brother.

Mudhumani cried out in pain and Kuyumani went outside the beerhall to check on him. She took the boy in, washed off the blood from his head and send him home. Mudhumani didn’t inform his parents what had happened.

The parents noted that the boy was bleeding from the head in the morning and he informed them of what had happened.

Kuyumani visited to check on the boy and gave his parents US$50 to take the boy to hospital.

Mudhumani was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital where his head injury was stitched. Mudhumani began having headaches while at home and Kuyumani gave his parents US$20 for medication.

The boy, however died on January 5, 2025, and a post-mortem done at Chiredzi General Hospital concluded that the cause of death was bleeding from the skull. Masvingo Mirror