WOMAN POURS BOILING WATER ON MAN'S PRIVATES

In a shocking act of brutality, a 25-year-old Chivi woman was arrested for attempted murder after she deliberately poured a pot of scalding boiling water over a man’s body, targeting his stomach and genitals, all over a dispute concerning an empty beer bottle.
The vicious
attack, which has left the local community reeling, unfolded on the morning of
September 17, 2025, at the George Magura Bar in Chiwadza Business Center.
Masvingo
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the
gruesome details of the assault, which left the victim with serious injuries.
The case was reported to ZRP Chivi on September 19, leading to the suspect’s
arrest the following day.
Sources privy
to the incident said the altercation began when Charity Chaka confronted
Kamurai Tachi, who was peacefully drinking beer with a friend, demanding the
return of a single empty bottle he had taken the previous day.
Report indicate
that Tachi assured Chaka that a friend would return the bottle, but this
seemingly mundane exchange quickly spiraled into violence.
In a fit of
rage, Chaka allegedly slapped Tachi, who retaliated with a slap of his own and
went away.
In a
premeditated act of revenge, Chaka returned to the bar around 8:30 AM armed
with a pot of boiling water. As Tachi stood at the bar, she launched her
attack, dousing him in the scalding liquid. The water caused severe burns to
his stomach and, most disturbingly, his private parts.
The victim was
rushed to Chivi Hospital for emergency treatment, where he is currently
recovering from the traumatic injuries.
The incident
has sparked outrage and fear, serving as a brutal reminder of how a trivial
disagreement can escalate into a life-altering violent crime. TellZimNews
