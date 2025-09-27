WOMAN POURS BOILING WATER ON MAN'S PRIVATES

In a shocking act of brutality, a 25-year-old Chivi woman was arrested for attempted murder after she deliberately poured a pot of scalding boiling water over a man’s body, targeting his stomach and genitals, all over a dispute concerning an empty beer bottle.

The vicious attack, which has left the local community reeling, unfolded on the morning of September 17, 2025, at the George Magura Bar in Chiwadza Business Center.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the gruesome details of the assault, which left the victim with serious injuries. The case was reported to ZRP Chivi on September 19, leading to the suspect’s arrest the following day.

Sources privy to the incident said the altercation began when Charity Chaka confronted Kamurai Tachi, who was peacefully drinking beer with a friend, demanding the return of a single empty bottle he had taken the previous day.

Report indicate that Tachi assured Chaka that a friend would return the bottle, but this seemingly mundane exchange quickly spiraled into violence.

In a fit of rage, Chaka allegedly slapped Tachi, who retaliated with a slap of his own and went away.

In a premeditated act of revenge, Chaka returned to the bar around 8:30 AM armed with a pot of boiling water. As Tachi stood at the bar, she launched her attack, dousing him in the scalding liquid. The water caused severe burns to his stomach and, most disturbingly, his private parts.

The victim was rushed to Chivi Hospital for emergency treatment, where he is currently recovering from the traumatic injuries.

The incident has sparked outrage and fear, serving as a brutal reminder of how a trivial disagreement can escalate into a life-altering violent crime. TellZimNews