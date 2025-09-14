WEALTH TAX SHELVED

The Government has temporarily shelved implementation of the wealth tax pending the completion of administrative and legislative refinements, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Deputy Minister Kudakwashe Mnangagwa has said.
The tax, which
was introduced to compel high-net-worth individuals to contribute more towards
the fiscus, was expected to widen Zimbabwe’s revenue base and address wealth
inequalities.
However, Deputy
Minister Mnangagwa told the National Assembly during Wednesday’s
question-and-answer session that collection had not yet started.
“Since the
introduction of legislation requiring selected wealthy individuals to
contribute to the fiscus through a wealth tax, our Government temporarily
shelved the implementation thereof, pending conclusion of requisite
administrative modalities informed by the concerns raised by some
stakeholders,” he said.
The tax, he
added, could only be enforced once clear mechanisms were in place to assess,
monitor and collect contributions from targeted individuals and entities.
“The additional
administrative modalities and legislative amendments thereof will thus be
tabled before Parliament for approval, paving way for implementation of the
tax.
“Revenue
collection will thus commence after the refinement of the implementation
modalities.”
Wealth taxes
are levies charged on the market value of assets owned by individuals or
households, including real estate, shares and investments.
Globally, they
are often used to reduce income and wealth disparities while providing
additional funding for social services, infrastructure and other public
programmes.
Zimbabwe’s
wealth tax was unveiled as part of wide-ranging fiscal reforms aimed at
expanding the country’s revenue streams beyond traditional income and
consumption taxes.
Treasury argues
that the tax would ensure that the country’s richest citizens make a fairer
contribution towards national development.
But concerns
were raised over how the tax would be administered.
Experts
questioned whether the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has the capacity to properly
identify and evaluate wealth holdings, warning that loopholes could undermine
both compliance and revenue targets.
Emakhandeni-Luveve
Member of Parliament Collins Bajila quizzed Deputy Minister Mnangagwa on
whether the Government would consider repealing the measure altogether, given
that no revenue had been realised so far.
However, the
Deputy Minister indicated that repealing the law was unnecessary and would only
prolong the process.
“We have
temporarily shelved it until the administrative modalities have been sorted out
and figured out,” he said.
“The honourable
member (Bajila) would have us repeal the legislation and then bring it back
again before this august House. I would think that amendments would still need
to come before this same House. It is a matter of process . . . but the
intention is the same.”
He said once
consultations are completed and Parliament has approved the required changes,
the tax would be enforced. Sunday Mail
