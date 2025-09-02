TEEN HANGS SELF IN LOVER'S BEDROOM

A teenage girl, who is reported to have been struggling with a drug addiction, hanged herself while her lover was asleep.
Mashonaland
West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, identified her as
Chipo Gambiza,19.
Her boyfriend
Lawrence Matashu, 38, is believed to have been asleep when she hanged herself.
Matashu told H-
Metro that he had an on-off relationship with Gambiza.
“I and Gambiza
used to meet at bottle stores and night clubs. If I had some money with me, I
would invite her home toita zvatinenge tichida kuita,” said Matashu.
“Gambiza
usually lived on her own but we would hook up occasionally to while up the time
together. Most of the time she would be doing whatever she felt like doing,
while I also managed my own life.
“Sometimes, if
she faced challenges, Gambiza would seek refuge at my house and she hanged
herself while I was asleep.”
Matashu said he
did not know any of her relatives.
“To those who
are her relatives, please pass the message that Gambiza or Adhija has passed
on.”
One of
Matashu’s sisters, who opted not to be identified, told H- Metro, Gambiza was
struggling with a drug addiction.
“He had fights
with Matashu. Neighbours condemned her abusive character.
“Her boyfriend
was asleep when she took her own life. We are still searching for answers as to
why she decided to hang herself at our house.”
Meanwhile, in a
related incident, Theresa Gurajena, 40, of Chikangwe also hanged herself on the
same day Gambiza took her life..
“ As police, we
are encouraging members of the public to seek counselling before resolving to
take away their lives,” said Insp Kohwera. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment