TEEN HANGS SELF IN LOVER'S BEDROOM

A teenage girl, who is reported to have been struggling with a drug addiction, hanged herself while her lover was asleep.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, identified her as Chipo Gambiza,19.

Her boyfriend Lawrence Matashu, 38, is believed to have been asleep when she hanged herself.

Matashu told H- Metro that he had an on-off relationship with Gambiza.

“I and Gambiza used to meet at bottle stores and night clubs. If I had some money with me, I would invite her home toita zvatinenge tichida kuita,” said Matashu.

“Gambiza usually lived on her own but we would hook up occasionally to while up the time together. Most of the time she would be doing whatever she felt like doing, while I also managed my own life.

“Sometimes, if she faced challenges, Gambiza would seek refuge at my house and she hanged herself while I was asleep.”

Matashu said he did not know any of her relatives.

“To those who are her relatives, please pass the message that Gambiza or Adhija has passed on.”

One of Matashu’s sisters, who opted not to be identified, told H- Metro, Gambiza was struggling with a drug addiction.

“He had fights with Matashu. Neighbours condemned her abusive character.

“Her boyfriend was asleep when she took her own life. We are still searching for answers as to why she decided to hang herself at our house.”

Meanwhile, in a related incident, Theresa Gurajena, 40, of Chikangwe also hanged herself on the same day Gambiza took her life..

“ As police, we are encouraging members of the public to seek counselling before resolving to take away their lives,” said Insp Kohwera. H Metro