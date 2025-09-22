PRISON OFFICER NABBED FOR FACILITATING RELEASE OF ARMED ROBBER

A senior prison officer stationed at Khami Maximum Prison Complex has found himself in legal trouble after allegedly facilitating the release of an inmate serving a 62-year sentence for six counts of armed robbery.

Chamunorwa Matshalaga, a Principal Correctional Officer with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS), appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Mr Mark Dzira on Friday, facing a charge of criminal abuse of office.

Matshalaga applied for bail, arguing that he posed no flight risk and would not interfere with State witnesses. He also pledged to reside at the address he had provided to the court. However, the State opposed the application, and he was remanded in custody until 2 October.

Prosecutor Siphiwe Mhlanga submitted that criminal abuse of office is a serious offence and a form of corruption that undermines national well-being. She further argued that unlawfully releasing an inmate from prison is a grave violation that erodes public trust in the ZPCS and the rule of law. The court also heard concerns that Matshalaga might interfere with witnesses and, given the severity of the charge, could abscond.

It is alleged that sometime in 2024, on an unspecified date, Matshalaga — who was responsible for inmate records and administration — conspired with accomplices, who are yet to be arrested, to unlawfully release Charles Nyarondo from custody.

Nyarondo was serving a 62-year sentence for six counts of armed robbery committed between 2023 and 2024.

The court was told that Matshalaga and his accomplices were part of the amnesty selection panel tasked with compiling a list of inmates eligible for release under the Proposed General Amnesty 2024: Clemency Order No. 1 of 2024, which was to inform the Presidential Clemency Order.

It is alleged that Matshalaga and his co-accused unlawfully included Nyarondo on the list of beneficiaries, despite his ineligibility due to the nature of his convictions. They reportedly facilitated his release by misclassifying him under the “aged 60” provision, in violation of paragraph six of Clemency Order No. 1 of 2024, published in Government Gazette Vol. CII No. 32.

The Gazette explicitly excludes inmates convicted under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23] from release on the basis of age. Herald