PRISON OFFICER NABBED FOR FACILITATING RELEASE OF ARMED ROBBER

A senior prison officer stationed at Khami Maximum Prison Complex has found himself in legal trouble after allegedly facilitating the release of an inmate serving a 62-year sentence for six counts of armed robbery.
Chamunorwa
Matshalaga, a Principal Correctional Officer with the Zimbabwe Prisons and
Correctional Service (ZPCS), appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Mr
Mark Dzira on Friday, facing a charge of criminal abuse of office.
Matshalaga
applied for bail, arguing that he posed no flight risk and would not interfere
with State witnesses. He also pledged to reside at the address he had provided
to the court. However, the State opposed the application, and he was remanded
in custody until 2 October.
Prosecutor
Siphiwe Mhlanga submitted that criminal abuse of office is a serious offence
and a form of corruption that undermines national well-being. She further
argued that unlawfully releasing an inmate from prison is a grave violation
that erodes public trust in the ZPCS and the rule of law. The court also heard
concerns that Matshalaga might interfere with witnesses and, given the severity
of the charge, could abscond.
It is alleged
that sometime in 2024, on an unspecified date, Matshalaga — who was responsible
for inmate records and administration — conspired with accomplices, who are yet
to be arrested, to unlawfully release Charles Nyarondo from custody.
Nyarondo was
serving a 62-year sentence for six counts of armed robbery committed between
2023 and 2024.
The court was
told that Matshalaga and his accomplices were part of the amnesty selection
panel tasked with compiling a list of inmates eligible for release under the
Proposed General Amnesty 2024: Clemency Order No. 1 of 2024, which was to
inform the Presidential Clemency Order.
It is alleged
that Matshalaga and his co-accused unlawfully included Nyarondo on the list of
beneficiaries, despite his ineligibility due to the nature of his convictions.
They reportedly facilitated his release by misclassifying him under the “aged
60” provision, in violation of paragraph six of Clemency Order No. 1 of 2024,
published in Government Gazette Vol. CII No. 32.
The Gazette
explicitly excludes inmates convicted under the Criminal Law (Codification and
Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23] from release on the basis of age. Herald
