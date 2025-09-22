PILOT CRASHES WITH R1 BILLION COCAINE

An Australian pilot, Timothy James Clark, died in a plane crash in Coruripe, Alagoas, with 180 kg of cocaine onboard.
The crash site,
a sugarcane field in Brazil, suggests a possible international drug trafficking
route.
The drugs,
packaged with SpaceX branding, were recovered from the wreckage of a Sling
Aircraft D8 Sling 4 TSI which had been operating in Brazil for two years.
According to
the Sunday Times, Clark purchased his aircraft from Sling Aircraft in South
Africa in November 2022.
Clark, a
46-year-old former Qantas pilot with two decades of aviation experience, was
the sole occupant of the aircraft when it crashed shortly after taking off from
a rural airstrip.
Authorities
discovered between 180kg and 195kg of cocaine at the site, packaged into more
than 187 bricks wrapped with fake branding of SpaceX, the aerospace company run
by Elon Musk.
With an
estimated street value of nearly R1 billion, the haul of cocaine represents not
only a significant loss but also a potential link in a wider criminal network.
Investigators
noted that the plane appeared to have experienced engine failure, though the
exact cause remains under scrutiny.
Authorities are
now faced with the challenge of determining whether Clark was actively involved
in the drug trafficking scheme or if he was unwittingly transporting the
narcotics.
The Daily Mail
reported that Clark used to live in South Africa. IOL
