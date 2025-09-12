MANICALAND GRASSROOTS BACK 2030

Zanu PF inter-district meetings held in Manicaland over the last two weeks have formulated key resolutions for the upcoming 22nd National People’s Conference, foremost among them being their unanimous call to extend the Presidential term beyond 2030.

The meetings also resolved for the adoption of a stringent legal stance to combat the escalating issue of drug and substance abuse which has infiltrated the very fabric of the country, affecting citizens across all levels.

ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza, said the two key resolutions emanated directly from the grassroots — reflecting the concerns and aspirations of the party’s base.

Cde Mukodza said they will hold a provincial inter-district conference next week to consolidate the party resolutions into a single document as well as evaluate the implementation and impact of previous resolutions made by the party.

“We need to assess how many resolutions have been implemented by Government and the party, and their subsequent impact on our people.

To this end, a joint team comprising the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya, as well as the Secretary for Legal Affairs, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, will preside over the meeting next week,” said Cde Mukodza, adding that the response from the districts has been overwhelming. This, he said, indicated widespread support for the party.

“The people are enthusiastic about the conference, and have already endorsed Resolution Number One, advocating the continuity of the Presidential term beyond 2030. The people desire that President Mnangagwa remains in office beyond 2030, and are calling for the necessary Constitutional amendments to facilitate and actualise this. As a party, we must respect the will of the people. We are committed to upholding their desires,” said Cde Mukodza.

He also highlighted another crucial resolution — zero tolerance for drugs and substance abuse.

“The people have recommended stricter penalties for those involved in smuggling, peddling, and abusing drugs and other illicit substances. Furthermore, they are urging the party to address allegations of involvement in drug peddling of some high-ranking officials within the security sector and the party itself. These two resolutions have emerged as the primary concerns from our party’s inter-district meetings,” said Cde Mukodza.

Cde Mukodza said preparations for the ZANU PF 22nd National People’s Conference are progressing smoothly, with 95 percent of the venue upgrade work already completed, while pledged financial donations continue pouring in.

The conference, scheduled to take place from October 13 to 18 at Mutare Polytechnic, is expected to draw 4 000 delegates.

The party aims to raise US$5 million to cover conference expenses.

Cde Mukodza said accommodation arrangements have been finalised, with provisions made for VIPs and 4 000 rooms secured.

Last week, provincial teams conducted an on-site inspection of allocated venues and were impressed by the quality of accommodation.

He also encouraged the party and Government to continue assisting the vulnerable who cannot afford to purchase agriculture inputs for the approaching summer season.

“We want the Presidential Inputs Scheme to continue empowering the vulnerable people, and enable them to produce food during the 2025/26 summer cropping season. We also want dams and other sources of water throughout the province to continue being improved. We have the Presidential Borehole

Drilling Scheme, which has transformed the lives of the rural communities, especially women and youths. Here in Manicaland, youths and war veterans have been empowered with tractors, and we expect this farming season to be progressive than last year because with these implements we can certainly do better,” he said.

“All the 10 party provinces conducted an on-site inspection of accommodation facilities for their respective delegates last week, and were thoroughly impressed. The feedback received indicated that all provinces were satisfied with the allocated venues,” said Cde Mukodza, adding that the inspection by provincial secretaries for security, transport, welfare, and health is a prerequisite procedure for the party ahead of major events.

“We are delighted that as Manicaland we have met and exceeded their expectations. The teams visited last week and provided positive feedback on the facilities, having inspected the hotels, lodges, and institutions. The issue of accommodation has been resolved, and the venue is essentially finalised, with everything set in place,” said Cde Mukodza, adding that additional boreholes have been drilled to supplement the water supply, and serve as a contingency measure in case the Mutare City Council system becomes overwhelmed.

The venue has also undergone significant upgrades, including access roads, gravelling, electricity and WiFi system installations.

He said in addition to venue preparations, significant progress has been made in raising funds for the conference, while a team has been dispatched to collect cattle donated for slaughter during the conference.

“We are now focusing on the tents, which will require only a day or two to complete. The necessary tents have already been procured, and all arrangements are in place. Financial pledges are being honoured. Almost everyone is remitting their pledges. As a province, we have a target of US$1 million, and I am aware that a substantial amount of money has already been raised,” he said.

Cde Mukodza said provisions have been made for Small-to-Medium-Enterprises (SMEs) to set up stalls near the main exhibition tent, and enable vendors to sell their products and wares to delegates attending the conference.

He emphasised that participation will be regulated, and individuals or businesses wishing to conduct commercial activities during the conference must undergo a registration process. Manica Post