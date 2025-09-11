MAN STEALS TWO DOC'S CARS AT PARI

A Norton man who stole two cars belonging to doctors at Parirenyatwa Hospital will spend the next 10 years in jail for the crimes.

Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Jesse Kufa found Takudzwa Shariwa (26) guilty on two counts of theft of motor vehicles and initially sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment before she suspended four years, leaving him to serve an effective 10 years.

The State, led by prosecutor Mr Ngoni Kaseke, proved that on March 19 this year, the complainant, who is a student doctor, parked his Honda Fit at Diamond Car Park at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and locked all the windows and doors before retiring to bed.

During the night, Shariwa stole the car and went away unnoticed. The student doctor woke up the following day and discovered that his car was missing and reported the case to the the Zimbabwe Republic Police Post at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The court heard that Shariwa started using the car as a pirate taxi on the City-Chitungwiza route. He was involved in an accident and dumped the car at Paramount Signature along Seke Road.

The student doctor was alerted by an unknown caller who came across a WhatsApp message about the stolen car. He went to the scene where he recovered the car with the police.

On the second case, which occurred on September 5, 2025, the complainant, a medical doctor, parked her car, a blue Honda Fit, at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ Eastern Car Park and went into a ward to conduct her duties.

At around midday of the same day, the doctor knocked off and went to the car park and found her vehicle missing.

She reported the case at Harare Central Police Station. The court heard that the complainant, with the assistance of her husband, tracked the stolen car using its fixed mobile tracker, which led them to Shariwa and his subsequent arrest. Herald