MAN STEALS TWO DOC'S CARS AT PARI

A Norton man who stole two cars belonging to doctors at Parirenyatwa Hospital will spend the next 10 years in jail for the crimes.
Harare
provincial magistrate Mrs Jesse Kufa found Takudzwa Shariwa (26) guilty on two
counts of theft of motor vehicles and initially sentenced him to 14 years
imprisonment before she suspended four years, leaving him to serve an effective
10 years.
The State, led
by prosecutor Mr Ngoni Kaseke, proved that on March 19 this year, the
complainant, who is a student doctor, parked his Honda Fit at Diamond Car Park
at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and locked all the windows and doors before
retiring to bed.
During the
night, Shariwa stole the car and went away unnoticed. The student doctor woke
up the following day and discovered that his car was missing and reported the
case to the the Zimbabwe Republic Police Post at Parirenyatwa Hospital.
The court heard
that Shariwa started using the car as a pirate taxi on the City-Chitungwiza
route. He was involved in an accident and dumped the car at Paramount Signature
along Seke Road.
The student
doctor was alerted by an unknown caller who came across a WhatsApp message
about the stolen car. He went to the scene where he recovered the car with the
police.
On the second
case, which occurred on September 5, 2025, the complainant, a medical doctor,
parked her car, a blue Honda Fit, at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ Eastern
Car Park and went into a ward to conduct her duties.
At around
midday of the same day, the doctor knocked off and went to the car park and
found her vehicle missing.
She reported
the case at Harare Central Police Station. The court heard that the
complainant, with the assistance of her husband, tracked the stolen car using
its fixed mobile tracker, which led them to Shariwa and his subsequent arrest.
