MAN STEALS 444 BOTTLES OF TWO KEYS WHISKY

A man broke into a wholesale shop at Machipisa Shopping Centre and stole 444 bottles of Two Keys whisky.

He also stole 12 bottles of Viceroy brandy.

The thief opened part of the roof to gain entry into the wholesale.

He stole 60 bottles of 750ml Two Keys whisky, 384 bottles of 200ml Two Keys whisky and 12 bottles of 750ml Viceroy Brandy.

Mega Save Wholesalers general manager Takudzwa Makoni, found out how the thief gained entrance into the shop through CCTV footage. The thief was wearing a face mask.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case saying the value of the stolen alcohol was yet to be ascertained.

“Police are investigating an unlawful entry and theft case at a wholesale shop in Highfield,” said Insp Chakanza.In a separate case, a Msasa company lost US$14,600 to a thief who broke into the company’s premises. H Metro