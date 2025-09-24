MAN QUARRELS WITH WIFE OVER MONEY, HANGS SELF

George Munyuki (35) of Honde Valley, Mutasa hung himself in his bedroom last Friday following a misunderstanding with his wife over use of family savings.
Manicaland
Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the
incident to Chipinge Times.
Munyuki of
Gwiriri Village, Chief Mutasa, Honde Valley, Mutasa left a message instructing
his wife to sell rabbits and take his body to his rural homestead before
hanging himself.
Circumstances
are that Munyuki and his wife, Violet Nyabawa (25) had a misunderstanding over
alleged reckless spending of savings on their way home from a local shopping
centre.
Nyabawa slept
at their neighbour’s house following the argument. She went home the next
morning around 7am and found the main door locked from the inside.
She phoned
Munyuki’s friend, Martin Mambondiyani (43) who came and managed to open a
window and gained entry into the house.
Nyabawa entered
her bedroom and found Munyuki hanging from a burglar bar. A Police report was
filed and ZRP Ruda attended the scene.
A suicide note
ordering Nyabawa to sell rabbits and use the money to take Munyuki’s body to
his rural homestead was found.
“Tengesa tsuro
undiendese kumusha kwangu” (sell the rabbits and take my body to my rural
home), read the note.
The body was
taken to Bonda Mission Hospital mortuary. Masvingo Mirror
