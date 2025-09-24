MAN QUARRELS WITH WIFE OVER MONEY, HANGS SELF

George Munyuki (35) of Honde Valley, Mutasa hung himself in his bedroom last Friday following a misunderstanding with his wife over use of family savings.

Manicaland Acting Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the incident to Chipinge Times.

Munyuki of Gwiriri Village, Chief Mutasa, Honde Valley, Mutasa left a message instructing his wife to sell rabbits and take his body to his rural homestead before hanging himself.

Circumstances are that Munyuki and his wife, Violet Nyabawa (25) had a misunderstanding over alleged reckless spending of savings on their way home from a local shopping centre.

Nyabawa slept at their neighbour’s house following the argument. She went home the next morning around 7am and found the main door locked from the inside.

She phoned Munyuki’s friend, Martin Mambondiyani (43) who came and managed to open a window and gained entry into the house.

Nyabawa entered her bedroom and found Munyuki hanging from a burglar bar. A Police report was filed and ZRP Ruda attended the scene.

A suicide note ordering Nyabawa to sell rabbits and use the money to take Munyuki’s body to his rural homestead was found.

“Tengesa tsuro undiendese kumusha kwangu” (sell the rabbits and take my body to my rural home), read the note.

The body was taken to Bonda Mission Hospital mortuary. Masvingo Mirror