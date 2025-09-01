MAN CLIMBS TO MUTARE COURT'S ROOF

A dramatic incident unfolded last Friday morning at the Mutare Magistrate Court when an unidentified man was spotted roaming on the roof. The individual, whose identity remains unknown, threatened anyone who attempted to approach him, including police officers from Mutare Central Police Station, which is conveniently located next to the court.

Interestingly, the man didn’t enter any of the court offices, sparking curiosity about his motives. After a tense standoff, municipal fire officers were called to the scene and successfully used their newly acquired fire ladder to bring the man down from the roof.

Details about how the man ended up on the roof are still unclear, and Police Provincial Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka hasn’t shared any information on the individual’s motives. The incident has raised questions about security measures at the court and what might have driven someone to take such a risk. Midweek Watch