LUNGU FAMILY LOSES APPEAL

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed with costs the Edgar Lungu family’s bid for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal the High Court judgment that ruled that the Zambian government is entitled to repatriate his body for a state funeral and burial.
The family
turned to the High Court, arguing, among other things, that this battle over
the remains of the former President raised significant questions of law that
needed to be resolved by the appellate court.
The High Court,
however, in its judgment disagreed, finding that there were no reasonable
prospects of success and that there are no compelling reasons that exist
because the matter is so fact-specific that there is very little to no prospect
that the same set of facts will confront a court again.
The application
was subsequently dismissed with costs.
The family has
the option of trying to petition the SCA. If that fails, they also have the
option of the Constitutional Court.
Failure to
exercise these options means that the full bench judgment still stands and the
Zambian government can begin to execute the order i.e., begin the repatriation
process. SABC
0 comments:
Post a Comment