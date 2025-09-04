GRANNY'S BODY MUTILATED AS GRAVE IS DESECRATED



A disturbing discovery was made in Nyamajura, Odzi, this morning, when the body of 98-year-old Mbuya Irene John Beseni was found on top of her coffin inside her open grave.

The late Mbuya Beseni was buried two weeks ago. The incident has raised suspicions of foul play, with her family attributing the act to witchcraft.

One of her daughters, Winnet Beseni said the family made the shocking discovery after her sister, Lydia Ndoro, on Monday detected that the grave had been tampered, but did not inspect it further.

What is particularly puzzling, is that the two-week-old corpse showed no signs of decay or strong odour, as would be expected under normal circumstances.

“We visited the gravesite today as a family and were met with the horrific sight of her body placed above the coffin inside the grave. To our distress, several body parts, including her face, were missing,” said Winnet.

Upon visiting the scene, The Manica Post observed that the elderly woman’s face had been mauled, with several other parts also disfigured.

Additionally, her private parts had been partially shaved.

At the time of going to press, the police had not arrived at the scene, while a crowd of villagers had gathered around the grave, visibly shaken by the chilling incident.

It is reported that the deceased, Mbuya Beseni, was originally from Zambia. Manica Post