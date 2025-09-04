GRANNY'S BODY MUTILATED AS GRAVE IS DESECRATED

A disturbing discovery was made in Nyamajura, Odzi, this morning, when the body of 98-year-old Mbuya Irene John Beseni was found on top of her coffin inside her open grave.
The late Mbuya Beseni was buried two weeks ago. The incident has raised suspicions of foul play, with her family attributing the act to witchcraft.
One of her
daughters, Winnet Beseni said the family made the shocking discovery after her
sister, Lydia Ndoro, on Monday detected that the grave had been tampered, but
did not inspect it further.
What is
particularly puzzling, is that the two-week-old corpse showed no signs of decay
or strong odour, as would be expected under normal circumstances.
“We visited the
gravesite today as a family and were met with the horrific sight of her body
placed above the coffin inside the grave. To our distress, several body parts,
including her face, were missing,” said Winnet.
Upon visiting
the scene, The Manica Post observed that the elderly woman’s face had been
mauled, with several other parts also disfigured.
Additionally,
her private parts had been partially shaved.
At the time of
going to press, the police had not arrived at the scene, while a crowd of
villagers had gathered around the grave, visibly shaken by the chilling
incident.
It is reported
that the deceased, Mbuya Beseni, was originally from Zambia. Manica Post
