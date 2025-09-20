GOVT TO CRIMINALISE OCCUPATION OF UNSERVICED STANDS

The occupation of unserviced land will soon be classified as a criminal offence under new regulations being crafted by the Government to curb the mushrooming of irregular settlements.

The authorities are finalising the drafting of regulations that will outlaw the illegal sale, occupation, surveying and construction on urban State land without authorisation from a new Government agency set to manage such land.

Parallel development, a system that allowed developers to settle homeseekers on land before the installation of basic services infrastructure such as sewer systems and roads, will also be scrapped.

While meant to speed up access to housing, the policy opened the door to abuse by land barons and unregistered developers, who settled people on land that remained unserviced for years.

This, in turn, fuelled the proliferation of irregular settlements across urban centres. The new measures are contained in the Urban State Land Management Guidelines that were released recently by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

“Selling and occupation of unplanned and unserviced land shall be criminalised,” the policy document states.

“A statutory instrument shall be promulgated to criminalise illegal sale, occupation, planning, survey and construction on urban State land without authority of the Urban State Land Office.

“Anyone in violation of the provisions of the statutory instrument shall be guilty of an offence liable to prosecution. A developer shall be issued a certificate to sell upon obtaining a certificate of compliance and which the general public may demand to see the certificates to authenticate the transactions.”

For nearly two decades, the illegal occupation and parcelling out of State land — often through fraudulent allocations by land barons — has led to chaotic settlements without proper services, putting pressure on local authorities and undermining urban planning.

The new guidelines are designed to reverse that trend.

The policy also formally ends parallel development, which was introduced around the turn of the millennium.

Going forward, all housing schemes must be fully serviced and connected to off-site infrastructure before residents are settled.

Responsibility for off-site infrastructure will fall on local authorities and the central Government.

“In this instance, all (housing) schemes are to be serviced fully and be connected to off-site infrastructure,” adds the guidelines.

“Local authorities and national Government shall be responsible for the off-site infrastructure.

“All local authorities shall ensure all developments within their boundaries are in accordance with approved layout plans, the operative master and local development plans.

“All local authorities shall fully implement and enforce development control mechanisms on all land under their jurisdiction, in liaison with the Department of Spatial Planning and Development.”

To improve coordination, the guidelines provide for the establishment of an office of urban State land management within the Ministry of Local Government.

The office will be staffed with professionals in legal affairs, estates management, planning, GIS (geographic information system), surveying and administration.

It will also coordinate with other Government departments and local authorities.

The new office, together with councils, will also be required to maintain transparent waiting lists for land allocation — one for residential stands and another for industrial, institutional and commercial stands.

“The waiting lists should be kept in the format prescribed in Form UL10,” the guidelines state.

“Applicants must pay a reasonable application fee reflective of prevailing socio-economic conditions, but not so high as to be exclusionary. Lists must be updated annually and open to the public for inspection. Renewal of applications will be required annually to remain on the list.”

Allocations will be strictly tied to the waiting list, with exceptions only allowed under the authority of the permanent secretary, deputy minister, minister or through a council resolution.

On criteria for land allocation, the guidelines stipulate that priority for residential stands will be given to first-time homeowners.

Applicants must already be residents of the area, employed or operating a business within the local authority’s jurisdiction and must demonstrate the capacity to develop the stand. Sunday Mail