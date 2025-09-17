CHARAMBA, MAKARAU THROUGH TO SEMIs

The Zimbabwe duo of Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba shone in the World Athletics Championships men’s 200m heats in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.
Running in Heat
Two, Makarawu, the national record holder in the 200m with a time of 19.84
seconds clocked earlier this year in the US, was first with a sumptuous 19.91
seconds, the second best to Brian Levell’s 19.84.
#Watch: Charamba storms into World Championships 200m semi-finals— ZiFM Stereo News (@ZiFMStereoNews) September 17, 2025
Makanakaishe Charamba underlined his rising status on the global stage after finishing a commanding second in his 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships this afternoon. Clocking 20.06 seconds behind… pic.twitter.com/idU8LBsPFx
