CHARAMBA, MAKARAU THROUGH TO SEMIs



The Zimbabwe duo of Tapiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba shone in the World Athletics Championships men’s 200m heats in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday.

Running in Heat Two, Makarawu, the national record holder in the 200m with a time of 19.84 seconds clocked earlier this year in the US, was first with a sumptuous 19.91 seconds, the second best to Brian Levell’s 19.84.