79 STRAY DOGS PUT DOWN IN BYO

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) put down 79 stray dogs in a recent tie-up order, as councillors press for tougher action against what they say is a growing population of stray cats in the city.

The exercise, conducted over 10 days between 21 and 31 July, was carried out by the council’s Health Department with support from the Chamber Secretary’s Department, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the Department of Veterinary Services.

The Chamber Secretary’s municipal police conducted the actual shootings while police provided escort services.

Councillor Lazarus Mphadwe welcomed the tie-up order but warned that cats were multiplying rapidly, particularly in the city centre. “Over a period of five years the population of these cats will have multiplied significantly. Council should have a different policy that would deal with cats,” he said.

Councillor Felix Madzana supported the call, adding that residents keeping large numbers of fowls on their properties were also creating health hazards. “Other residents have complained about noise, smell and flies. What is Council’s policy regarding the keeping of fowls?” he asked.

Despite the 79 dogs put down, councillors said the operation did not go far enough.

Ward 11 Councillor Suzan Sithole recalled how a young child had died after a vicious dog attack.

“Residents now live in fear of these dangerous dog species. The city should have a policy that would control the keeping and breeding of such dogs,” she said.

Councillor Adrian Moyo called for stricter regulation, saying victims of dog attacks suffered lifelong trauma. “Dangerous dog species should not be allowed in the city. Some victims have lost body organs,” he said.

Responding, the Director of Health Services Edwin Sibanda-Mzingwane admitted the tie-up order fell short of the planned 30 days. He said another would follow a review meeting scheduled for 20 August. “Only two dogs are allowed in high-density areas and four in low-density areas,” he said.

On the issue of cats, he cautioned against total eradication, citing Johannesburg’s Alexandra township where the killing of cats to curb witchcraft beliefs led to a surge in the rat population. “Cats are less dangerous in the spread of rabies and are needed in the ecosystem to control rats,” he said. CITE