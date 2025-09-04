79 STRAY DOGS PUT DOWN IN BYO

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) put down 79 stray dogs in a recent tie-up order, as councillors press for tougher action against what they say is a growing population of stray cats in the city.
The exercise,
conducted over 10 days between 21 and 31 July, was carried out by the council’s
Health Department with support from the Chamber Secretary’s Department, the
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to
Animals (SPCA) and the Department of Veterinary Services.
The Chamber
Secretary’s municipal police conducted the actual shootings while police
provided escort services.
Councillor
Lazarus Mphadwe welcomed the tie-up order but warned that cats were multiplying
rapidly, particularly in the city centre. “Over a period of five years the
population of these cats will have multiplied significantly. Council should
have a different policy that would deal with cats,” he said.
Councillor
Felix Madzana supported the call, adding that residents keeping large numbers
of fowls on their properties were also creating health hazards. “Other
residents have complained about noise, smell and flies. What is Council’s
policy regarding the keeping of fowls?” he asked.
Despite the 79
dogs put down, councillors said the operation did not go far enough.
Ward 11
Councillor Suzan Sithole recalled how a young child had died after a vicious
dog attack.
“Residents now
live in fear of these dangerous dog species. The city should have a policy that
would control the keeping and breeding of such dogs,” she said.
Councillor
Adrian Moyo called for stricter regulation, saying victims of dog attacks
suffered lifelong trauma. “Dangerous dog species should not be allowed in the
city. Some victims have lost body organs,” he said.
Responding, the
Director of Health Services Edwin Sibanda-Mzingwane admitted the tie-up order
fell short of the planned 30 days. He said another would follow a review
meeting scheduled for 20 August. “Only two dogs are allowed in high-density
areas and four in low-density areas,” he said.
On the issue of
cats, he cautioned against total eradication, citing Johannesburg’s Alexandra
township where the killing of cats to curb witchcraft beliefs led to a surge in
the rat population. “Cats are less dangerous in the spread of rabies and are
needed in the ecosystem to control rats,” he said. CITE
