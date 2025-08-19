WITCHCRAFT : MAN BEATS UP MOTHER

Magistrate Elizabeth Hanzi has sentenced a Masvingo man to six months in jail after convicting him of assaulting his mother (74) who he dragged by the neck and threatened to axe over witchcraft allegations.

Shangwa Chikwavava dragged his mother, Margret Chikwavava by the neck whilst holding an axe that he threatened to assault her with. Shangwa also vandalized his mother’s property and threw her medication into a pit latrine.

The incident happened at Farm 131, Mshawasha West, Masvingo on July 26, 2025, around 3 pm.

Magistrate Hanzi suspended three months of the sentence on condition that Shangwa restitutes US$430 to his mother by August 30, 2025, for vandalizing her kitchen unit, a bed, three suit cases and a sewing machine. The remainder was suspended for five years.

Shangwa and his mother stay at the same homestead.

Circumstances are that Chikwavava greeted Shangwa using his totem and the former scolded and accused her of witchcraft. Shangwa began assaulting his mother whilst accusing her of causing his misfortunes. He demanded to know where Chikwavava hid her juju.

Chikwavava remained calm and Shangwa went to his room, grabbed an axe, came back and dragged his elderly mother by the neck to her bedroom where he threatened to assault her.

Shangwa took his mother’s blood pressure medication and threw it in the toilet. Chikwavava managed to escape and filed a Police report. Masvingo Mirror