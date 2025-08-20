skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 20 August 2025
VISITING PASTOR SODOMISES TEEN IN HIS HOME
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
UGLY CCC FIGHTS AS CHAMISA RETURNS
Factional tensions are intensifying within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction linked to former party leader, Nelson Chamisa, am...
BUSINESSMAN TRAPPED IN MARRIED WOMAN'S BEDROOM
Bindura businessman Saymore Mhene, who owns Bestdue Driving School, who was lured and trapped into the bedroom of a married woman, once tol...
WE HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS : MUTANGADURA FAMILY
Was this a HIT? And, if so, why? That is the big question after seven armed men pounced at businessman Joseph Mutangadura’s 13-roomed ...
MUTANGADURA MURDER : WHAT HAPPENED
Kundisai Mutangadura, daughter of businessman, Joseph "Mutangaz" Mutangadura, speaks on the circumstances around her father...
BUSTED
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment