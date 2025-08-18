WE HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS : MUTANGADURA FAMILY

Was this a HIT?

And, if so, why?

That is the big question after seven armed men pounced at businessman Joseph Mutangadura’s 13-roomed farm house and shot him dead on Sunday night.

Mutangadura was 67. Polie have initially described the gang as “armed robbers.”

However, questions arose yesterday that if, indeed, they were armed robbers, they would have stolen cash, and other valuables, at the farm.

Interestingly, the only thing they stole, according to sources, was a cellphone, which is worth just US$10.

Mutangadura’s wife, Patience, was left unconscious and rushed to Parirenyatwa.

Mutangadura was hit several times in the stomach and on his chest. The couple, which had divorced, reunited recently.

The two reunited on June 15. The tragedy has left the closely-knit Mutangadura community in shock.

“This incident has left us with more questions,” said one of the family members, who preferred anonymity.

“What is disturbing is that the gang was not after the money but the life of Joseph.”

The gang was reported to have asked about the description of Mutangadura from a security guard before they gained entry into his bedroom.

Mutangadura asked the gang to let him lead them to an abattoir, where there was cash, but they decided to shoot him dead.

Patience’s cellphone was taken by investigating police officers, at least, according to a close relative.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the case.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating cases of murder and robbery, which occurred at a farm along Dustain Road, Ruwa, popularly known as Mutangadura Hideout, on 17th August 2025 at around 2300 hours, where a businessman, Mutangadura Joseph, was shot dead during a suspected robbery incident.

“Seven unknown suspects, who were armed with unidentified pistols, claw bars and hammers, while covering their faces with balaclavas, pounced at the business premises where they attacked the security guard who was securing the premises.

“They tied his hands with shoe laces and took him to the victim’s house, where they broke into the house through the door, using metal bars.

“The suspects forced the security guard and the victim’s son to lie down in the dining room while proceeding to the room where the victim was sleeping with his wife. The suspects shot the victim on the stomach and ransacked the house before leaving.

“The victim and his wife, who were both unconscious, were rushed to Eden Hospital, Windsor, Ruwa, where the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival

“The details and value of the stolen property is yet to be verified,” said Comm Nyathi. H Metro