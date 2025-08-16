TWO KILLED IN BUNJIRA ACCIDENT

Two people died, one at the scene and the other after admission at hospital, while four others sustained various degrees of injuries in a road accident near Rusape along the Rusape-Nyanga Road this afternoon.

The bodies are currently at Rusape General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Former footballer Alois Bunjira allegedly escaped with minor bruises and declined admission, opting instead to accompany injured relatives.

The injured were transported to Rusape General Hospital by ambulance.

Acting Manicaland police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, was unavailable for comment.

However, Rusape General Hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Stewart Karembo, confirmed that one victim died at the scene and the other after admission to the hospital.

“I have been informed about the accident, and we dispatched ambulances to the scene. Five victims were brought to the hospital, one of whom died after admission. We are currently treating two males and two females. One of the male patients has serious injuries, including a head injury and a fractured leg, and has been transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for further treatment. Alois Bunjira sustained soft tissue injuries, but declined admission, choosing to accompany his relatives instead,” said Dr Karembo. Manica Post