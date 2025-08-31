TEACHER SELLING PANGOLIN ARRESTED

A teacher from Shindi Secondary School in Chivi has found himself on the wrong side of the law after being arrested in a police sting operation for illegally possessing a pangolin, a critically endangered and specially protected species.

Kenias Maugara (46) of Village 1, Nyahombe Resettlement, under Chief Shindi, appeared before a Masvingo magistrate facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act, specifically for the possession and attempted sale of a specially protected animal.

The court heard that on August 1, 2025, a police detective received a tip-off that Maugara was in possession of a pangolin trophy and was actively seeking a buyer.

The detective, posing as a potential buyer, contacted Maugara and offered him US$1,500 for the illicit commodity.

Demonstrating shrewd tactics, the detective was able to exploit the suspect’s amateur nature. When Maugara indicated he had no transport to bring the pangolin to Masvingo, the undercover officer offered him an additional US$10 for transport costs, effectively sealing the deal.

Lured by the promise of payment, Maugara agreed to meet at a public place, a decision that highlighted his inexperience in such illegal trades.

On August 2, Maugara arrived at Glow Petroleum in Masvingo carrying a brown satchel. As agreed, he met the “buyer” and unveiled the pangolin trophy, which was wrapped in a blue Barclays jersey. He was immediately arrested after presenting the evidence.

In his defense, Maugara claimed he was unaware of the satchel’s contents, stating that it belonged to a traditional healer from Binga. The pangolin trophy was valued at US$5,000.

This case is not an isolated incident in the province, where the illegal trade in protected wildlife remains a persistent challenge for authorities.

In a similar 2023 case, a Masvingo man was sentenced to nine years in prison after being caught selling a live pangolin to an undercover police officer at Mucheke Bus Terminus. The transaction was also arranged over the phone, demonstrating a common modus operandi.

In early 2024, a team of detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Masvingo busted a syndicate that was trafficking in lion bones and leopard skins. The operation, which followed a lengthy investigation, led to the arrest of three individuals in the Ngundu area, highlighting the broader issue of wildlife trafficking in the region.

The arrest of a community figure like a teacher has sent shockwaves through the Chivi community, raising concerns about the involvement of even educated individuals in the destructive poaching trade.

Pangolins are considered the world’s most trafficked mammals and are protected under stringent international and national laws. TellZimNews