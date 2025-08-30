SEVEN FAMILY MEMBERS PERISH IN ACCIDENT

Tragedy struck on the Harare–Nyamapanda Road when seven members of the same family were killed in a horrific crash that left nine others injured.
The Zimbabwe
Republic Police confirmed the accident, which occurred at the 49km peg,
involving a kombi carrying 16 family members, a tombstone, and bricks.
According to
national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the driver attempted to
overtake another vehicle but lost control of the kombi. The overloaded vehicle
overturned, instantly claiming five lives, while two others died upon admission
to hospital.
“The kombi was
carrying 16 family members and goods including a tombstone and bricks. Seven
people died, and nine others were injured after the driver lost control while
overtaking,” said Comm Nyathi in a statement.
Survivors were
rushed to a nearby hospital where they are receiving treatment.
Police have
urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the country’s highways, warning
that speeding and dangerous overtaking continue to claim lives.
The names of
the deceased are being withheld until their next of kin have been informed.
