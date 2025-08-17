RUSSIAN FIRM SPARKS ALARM IN CHIPINGE

Chipinge Rural District Council (RDC) has raised alarm over the world’s biggest diamond mining company, Alrosa from Russia which it accuses of violating the law by prospecting for the mineral without notifying the local authority.

Council minutes in the hands of Chipinge Times indicate that Alrosa which is the world’s biggest diamond producer by volume prospected for diamond in Makiri area which is under Chipinge without alerting the rural council.

In an interview with Chipinge Times, council chairperson Alderman Godfrey Makuyana confirmed that council learnt about the prospecting activities when the company had already left the area.

According to the minutes, Alrosa breached Section 38(2)(f) of Zimbabwe’s Mines and Minerals Act which requires prospectors to notify the relevant Rural District Council before operating on communal lands.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management (ZimParks) contradicted the RDC and said that Alrosa had authority from the Ministry of Mines to do the prospecting.

A fact-finding visit by Chipinge RDC officials on February 25, 2025, found Alrosa’s prospecting camp already abandoned.

“Alrosa mining company did some explorations at Mikiri, an area adjacent to Chipangayi Safari without Council knowledge and left the area.

“According to Chipangayi ZimParks, they had authorisation papers from Ministry of Mines. When we visited, they had already left and their camp was deserted,” read the full council meeting minutes document.

“Yes, we only learned about this after the fact. We made a follow-up with the Ministry of Mines and we learnt that the company took samples, and now we are waiting to see if they return based on what they found,” said Makuyana.

Alrosa, a Russian diamond-mining corporation and global leader in diamond production, began exploring Zimbabwe in 2013. After dropping its licenses in 2016, the company returned in 2019 and has since secured 40 Special Grants and Exclusive Prospecting Orders. Since this year, Alrosa has conducted a number of exploration activities in the country. Masvingo Mirror