MY POSTERS HAVE BEEN VANDALISED : MASVINGO CANDIDATE

Independent candidate for Masvingo Urban Ward 7 by-election Prosper Taruvinga Tiringindi has reported a Zanu PF candidate for tearing and vandalising opposition candidates campaign posters.
Tiringindi
reported Simbarashe Shonhiwa who is the Zanu PF candidate who is allegedly also
sticking his posters on top of Tiringindi’s.
Shonhiwa denied
the allegations and said there is no evidence to prove that he is the one who
vandalised Tiringindi’s campaign posters when Masvingo Mirror called him for a
comment. He added that he also found some of his posters missing from where he
had posted them.
Efforts to get
a comment from Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa were
futile.
Tiringindi
posted his campaign posters on electricity line poles, trees and concrete slabs
on August 18, 2025. He discovered the following day that 15 posters had been
vandalised.
Tiringindi
condemned the act, calling it ‘barbaric’ adding that it shows the level of a
person’s intellect.
“I am convinced
that victory is certain. I urge residents to come in numbers and vote for a
change. Let’s get into free campaign without others vandalising posters,” he
added. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a Comment