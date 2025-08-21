MY POSTERS HAVE BEEN VANDALISED : MASVINGO CANDIDATE

Independent candidate for Masvingo Urban Ward 7 by-election Prosper Taruvinga Tiringindi has reported a Zanu PF candidate for tearing and vandalising opposition candidates campaign posters.

Tiringindi reported Simbarashe Shonhiwa who is the Zanu PF candidate who is allegedly also sticking his posters on top of Tiringindi’s.

Shonhiwa denied the allegations and said there is no evidence to prove that he is the one who vandalised Tiringindi’s campaign posters when Masvingo Mirror called him for a comment. He added that he also found some of his posters missing from where he had posted them.

Efforts to get a comment from Masvingo Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa were futile.

Tiringindi posted his campaign posters on electricity line poles, trees and concrete slabs on August 18, 2025. He discovered the following day that 15 posters had been vandalised.

Tiringindi condemned the act, calling it ‘barbaric’ adding that it shows the level of a person’s intellect.

“I am convinced that victory is certain. I urge residents to come in numbers and vote for a change. Let’s get into free campaign without others vandalising posters,” he added. Masvingo Mirror