PATERNITY : DAD SPANKS BABY AND THE MOTHER

A 34-year-old Chipinge man, who doubted the paternity of his two-month-old baby and viciously spanked it and the mother using a fan belt, has been arrested on attempted murder charges.
The infant has
been transferred to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in a critical
condition.
Tapuwa Sithole,
of Mahachi village, under Chief Garahwa, in Chipinge, has since been charged
with attempted murder as defined in Section 189 as read with Section 47 (1) of
the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23).
Sithole’s wife,
Gloria Mahachi (30), reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.
Manicaland
police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka, confirmed Sithole’s
arrest, referring to him as “the infant’s father and complainant’s husband”.
Assistant
Inspector Chinyoka said on Tuesday, around 4pm, Sithole, who was visibly drunk,
arrived home and walked directly to where the baby was sleeping on a verandah,
while the mother was washing clothes about 20 meters away.
Sithole
allegedly lifted the baby by the leg and walked into their bedroom.
“Sithole then
took a fan belt and started assaulting the baby together with the mother, who
had followed inside the house crying as she tried to take away the baby from
him.
“Sithole took a
knife, which was on the kitchen display cabinet, and threatened to stab the
baby’s mother. The mother bolted out of the room. Sithole eventually left the
helpless child lying on the floor and went away,” he said.
Assistant
Inspector Chinyoka said Mahachi took the baby to St Peter’s Hospital, and a
police report was made this afternoon (Wednesday) at ZRP Checheche Base.
Assistant
Inspector Chinyoka said: “Police also visited the victim at the hospital, and
the condition is critical with whipping marks all over the body.
“The accused
was interviewed, and he indicated that he suspected his wife was cheating and
that the baby was not his.” Manica Post
