HEADMAN CHARGES US$75 FOR TOMBSTONE UNVEILING

Villagers in Buhera are up in arms against Headman Chimombe who they accuse of extorting money from them by demanding various levies including US$75 for tombstone unveiling ceremonies.
Headman
Chimombe born Manhando Chimombe falls under Chief Nyashanu.
The villagers
told Chipinge Times that Chimombe charges US$10 to notify him of the program
(kusuma), US$40 for him to attend the program (yestoka), US$15 for a crate of
drinks and US$15 to notify the local village head.
Chimombe denied
the allegations when contacted by Chipinge Times. He, said village heads charge
US$25 (US$10 for notification, US$10 for travel and US$5 to notify the local
village head).
He, however
conceded that he sometimes increases the amount should the village be distant
from him to cover transport costs.
“I don’t do
that. People are lying because they want to topple me from my position. I only
charge US$25, which includes US$10 for notification (kusuma), US$10 for travel,
and US$5 for notifying the village head. If the distance is long, I might
charge a bit more for transport, but it is never more than US$30,” said Headman
Chimombe.
Chief Nyashanu
condemned the alleged practice. He said that all headmen in his area charge
US$10 to a family that wants to unveil a tombstone.
The chief
described it as outrageous and exploitative. He urged bereaved families to
inform him should the headman overcharge them.
“This practice
is unheard of and unacceptable. We will not tolerate such exploitation in our
community. If families are being asked to pay such amounts, they should come
forward and report the matter to me.
“I agreed with
all Headmen under me that they should only be given US$10 for notification
purposes, whether it is for erecting tombstones or funerals. Families should
refuse to pay any amount beyond that,” said Chief Nyashanu.
Sources that
spoke to Chipinge Times said Chimombe refuses to give permission for a
tombstone unveiling and does not attend the function if a family does not meet
his demands.
“It is a burden
on top of another burden. We struggled to contribute for a tombstone on our
loved one’s grave and we also had to worry about catering to the demands of our
traditional leader,” said one villager who spoke on condition of anonymity for
fear of reprisal.
Several
traditional leaders including Chief Chitsa have been accused of charging a
US$15 grave levy whilst then acting Chief Nyamandi, Siyano Machaya charged
villagers US$137 to hear a case. Masvingo Mirror
