HEADMAN CHARGES US$75 FOR TOMBSTONE UNVEILING

Villagers in Buhera are up in arms against Headman Chimombe who they accuse of extorting money from them by demanding various levies including US$75 for tombstone unveiling ceremonies.

Headman Chimombe born Manhando Chimombe falls under Chief Nyashanu.

The villagers told Chipinge Times that Chimombe charges US$10 to notify him of the program (kusuma), US$40 for him to attend the program (yestoka), US$15 for a crate of drinks and US$15 to notify the local village head.

Chimombe denied the allegations when contacted by Chipinge Times. He, said village heads charge US$25 (US$10 for notification, US$10 for travel and US$5 to notify the local village head).

He, however conceded that he sometimes increases the amount should the village be distant from him to cover transport costs.

“I don’t do that. People are lying because they want to topple me from my position. I only charge US$25, which includes US$10 for notification (kusuma), US$10 for travel, and US$5 for notifying the village head. If the distance is long, I might charge a bit more for transport, but it is never more than US$30,” said Headman Chimombe.

Chief Nyashanu condemned the alleged practice. He said that all headmen in his area charge US$10 to a family that wants to unveil a tombstone.

The chief described it as outrageous and exploitative. He urged bereaved families to inform him should the headman overcharge them.

“This practice is unheard of and unacceptable. We will not tolerate such exploitation in our community. If families are being asked to pay such amounts, they should come forward and report the matter to me.

“I agreed with all Headmen under me that they should only be given US$10 for notification purposes, whether it is for erecting tombstones or funerals. Families should refuse to pay any amount beyond that,” said Chief Nyashanu.

Sources that spoke to Chipinge Times said Chimombe refuses to give permission for a tombstone unveiling and does not attend the function if a family does not meet his demands.

“It is a burden on top of another burden. We struggled to contribute for a tombstone on our loved one’s grave and we also had to worry about catering to the demands of our traditional leader,” said one villager who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

Several traditional leaders including Chief Chitsa have been accused of charging a US$15 grave levy whilst then acting Chief Nyamandi, Siyano Machaya charged villagers US$137 to hear a case. Masvingo Mirror