skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 27 August 2025
FORMER MINISTER SAVAGED OVER LOVE AFFAIR
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
PETER MUPARUTSA ACCUSED OF A MURDER FOR FAME
Veteran producer and musician, Peter “Cool Dud” Muparutsa (66) of the RUNN Family fame, has found himself at the centre of a storm after bei...
DONATED BUSES NOT FOR HIRE : CHIVAYO
In the serene rolling hills of Domboshava, just a stone’s throw from the bustling capital, a wave of excitement is sweeping through the Joha...
FOREIGNER STEALS US$25K, LAPTOPS FROM CARS
He is a foreign national who targeted other foreign nationals in a wave of criminal activities, including some which were caught on CCTV, an...
TWO UNI STUDENTS TAKE OWN LIVES
CHIWENGA IN INDIA, ED CALLS POLITBURO MEETING
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will today preside over a hastily-convened crunch politburo meeting in the absence of Vice-President Constantin...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment