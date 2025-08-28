FAKE PISTOLS RECOVERED FROM ROBBERS

Several suspects have been arrested in a police crackdown in Kwekwe District after a spate of robberies, where some of the criminals were using fake pistols and pellet guns.

The operation has since led to the recovery of fake weapons which were used to carry out heinous crimes.

“We have been rocked by unresolved cases of armed robberies as a district. On 14 August, we enacted a prohibition order that bars the public from carrying dangerous weapons. This has led to several arrests of people in connection with armed robberies and grievous bodily harm. The suspects are facing several charges before the courts,” Kwekwe District’s DISPOL, Chief Superintendent Ison Chapeta noted.

Law enforcement agencies have vowed to widen their crackdown to weed out criminal elements in society.

“The net is widening. There is no place to hide for would-be offenders. All I can say is that we can not win this war without public support. I therefore urge the community to work hand in glove with the police until we weed out uncouth elements in our society. Recently, the national command instructed us to deal decisively with the issue of firearms and other dangerous weapons. We are all out, as you have seen. This is just the beginning,” Chief Superintendent Chapeta stated.

The country has been rocked by a spate of armed robberies, which have in some cases led to loss of lives, with the recent brutal killing of Harare businessman Joseph Mutangadura renewing debate about gun laws in the country. zbc