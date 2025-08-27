CHIPINGE BANS BLAIR TOILETS

Chipinge Town Council (TC) has given residents in areas with access to reticulated sewer system a 30 day ultimatum to desist from using blair toilets.
The ultimatum
is with effect from August 15, 2025.
Council public
relations officer, Fungai Mutapati said households that fail to replace their
toilets within the set timeframe could face penalties including, fines or
demolition of the blair toilets.
Mutapati added
that blair toilets pose health and environmental risks, including groundwater
contamination and waterborne diseases.
“Households
failing to replace blair toilets after the 30-day ultimatum may face penalties,
including fines and enforced demolition by council,” said Mutapati.
“Chipinge Town
Council is modernizing waste disposal and improving sanitation in the town as
part of this effort, Council has banned the use of blair toilets in areas with
reticulated sewerage systems. Therefore, residents are advised to replace Blair
toilets with modern, flushable toilets and connect to the sewer reticulation
system to facilitate use of flushable toilets,” read part of the notice
released by council. Masvingo Mirror
