CHIPINGE BANS BLAIR TOILETS

Chipinge Town Council (TC) has given residents in areas with access to reticulated sewer system a 30 day ultimatum to desist from using blair toilets.

The ultimatum is with effect from August 15, 2025.

Council public relations officer, Fungai Mutapati said households that fail to replace their toilets within the set timeframe could face penalties including, fines or demolition of the blair toilets.

Mutapati added that blair toilets pose health and environmental risks, including groundwater contamination and waterborne diseases.

“Households failing to replace blair toilets after the 30-day ultimatum may face penalties, including fines and enforced demolition by council,” said Mutapati.

“Chipinge Town Council is modernizing waste disposal and improving sanitation in the town as part of this effort, Council has banned the use of blair toilets in areas with reticulated sewerage systems. Therefore, residents are advised to replace Blair toilets with modern, flushable toilets and connect to the sewer reticulation system to facilitate use of flushable toilets,” read part of the notice released by council. Masvingo Mirror