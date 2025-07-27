WE ARE TURNING ZIM INTO AN ECONOMIC POWERHOUSE, SAYS ED

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has laid out a sweeping economic transformation strategy aimed at empowering the country’s youth, boosting rural economies, and positioning Zimbabwe as a driver of African innovation and self-reliance.

Speaking at the Liberation Movement Summit in South Africa on Sunday, Mnangagwa emphasised that Zimbabwe’s development would be people-centered, inclusive, and anchored in Pan-African solidarity.

“In our case, ZANU-PF has adopted strategies to empower the youth,” Mnangagwa declared. “We are not only issuing mining claims but also providing equipment so they can actively participate in the mining value chain.”

He revealed plans to drill boreholes in each of Zimbabwe’s 35,000 villages.

This, he said, would underpin agro-based, community-managed businesses to tackle food insecurity, boost horticultural exports, and lift rural incomes.

“These initiatives are mitigating the impact of climate change and guaranteeing household food security,” he said.

Mnangagwa’s remarks come at a time when Zimbabwe continues to grapple with hyperinflation, high unemployment—particularly among the youth—crippling infrastructure, and the lingering effects of prolonged international sanctions.

Yet, the president projected optimism, citing a projected 6% GDP growth this year, underpinned by “multi-pronged policy reforms.”

Key to Zimbabwe’s vision, Mnangagwa said, is a modernised education sector geared towards innovation and technological advancement.

He urged African nations to explore new financing models and deepen regional trade ties.

“Let us not shy away from looking at new financing models and partnerships. The education sector should be the bedrock of innovation and science,” he said, calling for bold policy frameworks and government procurement quotas to support youth-led startups.

Women and young people are central to Zimbabwe’s recovery blueprint.

Mechanisation programmes are driving agricultural productivity among youth, while youth- and women-led consortia are now active in infrastructure development across the country.

Mnangagwa also reaffirmed his government’s commitment to honouring liberation war veterans with income-enhancing programmes and called for renewed focus on Pan-African economic cooperation.

“In the true spirit of Pan-Africanism and regional integration, let us do more to promote trade among our countries.”

While critics argue more tangible reforms were needed to stem corruption and unlock foreign investment, Mnangagwa’s speech signalled a vision of empowerment rooted in grassroots resilience and continental unity. IOL