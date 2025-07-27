WE ARE TURNING ZIM INTO AN ECONOMIC POWERHOUSE, SAYS ED

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has laid out a sweeping economic transformation strategy aimed at empowering the country’s youth, boosting rural economies, and positioning Zimbabwe as a driver of African innovation and self-reliance.
Speaking at the
Liberation Movement Summit in South Africa on Sunday, Mnangagwa emphasised that
Zimbabwe’s development would be people-centered, inclusive, and anchored in
Pan-African solidarity.
“In our case,
ZANU-PF has adopted strategies to empower the youth,” Mnangagwa declared. “We
are not only issuing mining claims but also providing equipment so they can
actively participate in the mining value chain.”
He revealed
plans to drill boreholes in each of Zimbabwe’s 35,000 villages.
This, he said,
would underpin agro-based, community-managed businesses to tackle food
insecurity, boost horticultural exports, and lift rural incomes.
“These
initiatives are mitigating the impact of climate change and guaranteeing
household food security,” he said.
Mnangagwa’s
remarks come at a time when Zimbabwe continues to grapple with hyperinflation,
high unemployment—particularly among the youth—crippling infrastructure, and
the lingering effects of prolonged international sanctions.
Yet, the
president projected optimism, citing a projected 6% GDP growth this year,
underpinned by “multi-pronged policy reforms.”
Key to
Zimbabwe’s vision, Mnangagwa said, is a modernised education sector geared
towards innovation and technological advancement.
He urged
African nations to explore new financing models and deepen regional trade ties.
“Let us not shy
away from looking at new financing models and partnerships. The education
sector should be the bedrock of innovation and science,” he said, calling for
bold policy frameworks and government procurement quotas to support youth-led
startups.
Women and young
people are central to Zimbabwe’s recovery blueprint.
Mechanisation
programmes are driving agricultural productivity among youth, while youth- and
women-led consortia are now active in infrastructure development across the
country.
Mnangagwa also
reaffirmed his government’s commitment to honouring liberation war veterans
with income-enhancing programmes and called for renewed focus on Pan-African
economic cooperation.
“In the true
spirit of Pan-Africanism and regional integration, let us do more to promote
trade among our countries.”
While critics
argue more tangible reforms were needed to stem corruption and unlock foreign
investment, Mnangagwa’s speech signalled a vision of empowerment rooted in
grassroots resilience and continental unity. IOL
