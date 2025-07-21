ROBBERS RAID HRE SPORTS BAR, FLEE WITH CASH SAFE

Three armed robbers pounced at a bar in Harare’s Central Business District, loaded the cash safe into their car and drove away with an undisclosed amount of money.

One of the robbers pointed a pistol at the security guard at Ligi Sports Bar, ordered him to surrender the main gate keys and the other one reversed their vehicle and parked inside the premises.

They loaded the cash safe, which had an undisclosed amount, into their unregistered white AD Van car and took the guard’s cellphone and US$30.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating an armed robbery case at a bar in the Harare Central Business District.

“They parked their motor vehicle near the bar’s entrance and entered the bar, covered the complainant’s face with a cloth and took the cash safe.

“Total value of the stolen cash and property is yet to be ascertained,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro