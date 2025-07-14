RED CROSS CERTIFICATES FOR SALE

Criminals are allegedly fraudulently selling Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) first aid certificates to unsuspecting members of the public in a countrywide scam that the organisation has described as dangerous as it compromises the quality of emergency response skills needed to save lives.

ZRCS provides first aid and health care training services to individuals, groups and corporates in Zimbabwe and has several training centres across the country.

Thousands of Zimbabweans trained by the organisation have left the country to overseas nations such as the United Kingdom, Australia and European countries where they are hired as health care givers.

The scam is far-reaching and investigations by Zimpapers show that the criminal elements operate in Bulawayo, Hwange and Harare, among other places, advertising their services online using platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

The fake certificates are reportedly sold for about US$120 on the black market and can be delivered to the buyer in 24 hours.

In a statement, ZRCS said using or accepting fake certificates bearing the organisation’s name is dangerous and illegal.

“The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) has noted with concern the rise in fraudulent first aid training and fake certificates being issued in our name.

“These counterfeit documents not only mislead the public but also compromise the quality of emergency response skills needed to save lives,” said ZRCS.

“We urge members of the public to be vigilant and take precautions such as enrolling only at authorised Zimbabwe Red Cross Society training centres as well as verifying the authenticity of certificates with our offices.”

The organisation also warned prospective employers to verify the authenticity of certificates with ZRCS offices and through scanning the QR code on the certificates.

“We urge members of the public and prospective employers to report any suspicious training or certificates to the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society or any nearest police station.

“Using or accepting fake certificates is dangerous and illegal. Only genuine Zimbabwe Red Cross Society training guarantees internationally recognised first aid skills,” said the agency. Herald