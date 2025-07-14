RED CROSS CERTIFICATES FOR SALE

Criminals are allegedly fraudulently selling Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) first aid certificates to unsuspecting members of the public in a countrywide scam that the organisation has described as dangerous as it compromises the quality of emergency response skills needed to save lives.
ZRCS provides
first aid and health care training services to individuals, groups and
corporates in Zimbabwe and has several training centres across the country.
Thousands of
Zimbabweans trained by the organisation have left the country to overseas
nations such as the United Kingdom, Australia and European countries where they
are hired as health care givers.
The scam is
far-reaching and investigations by Zimpapers show that the criminal elements
operate in Bulawayo, Hwange and Harare, among other places, advertising their
services online using platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.
The fake
certificates are reportedly sold for about US$120 on the black market and can
be delivered to the buyer in 24 hours.
In a statement,
ZRCS said using or accepting fake certificates bearing the organisation’s name
is dangerous and illegal.
“The Zimbabwe
Red Cross Society (ZRCS) has noted with concern the rise in fraudulent first
aid training and fake certificates being issued in our name.
“These
counterfeit documents not only mislead the public but also compromise the
quality of emergency response skills needed to save lives,” said ZRCS.
“We urge
members of the public to be vigilant and take precautions such as enrolling
only at authorised Zimbabwe Red Cross Society training centres as well as
verifying the authenticity of certificates with our offices.”
The
organisation also warned prospective employers to verify the authenticity of
certificates with ZRCS offices and through scanning the QR code on the
certificates.
“We urge
members of the public and prospective employers to report any suspicious
training or certificates to the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society or any nearest
police station.
“Using or
accepting fake certificates is dangerous and illegal. Only genuine Zimbabwe Red
Cross Society training guarantees internationally recognised first aid skills,”
said the agency. Herald
