NOT GUILTY : CIO OPERATIVE

Gweru regional magistrate Christopher Maturure yesterday acquitted a 45-year-old Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative, who was being accused of rape.
Makopa Manyadze
was facing allegations of raping a 20-year-old woman. He denied the charges.
His lawyer
Innocent Hore applied for discharge at the close of the State’s case and
Maturure ruled in favour of Manyadze, saying the State had failed to prove a
case against the accused.
It was the
State’s case that on June 23 this year, the complainant was at home alone in
Kopje, Gweru, when Manyadze, who had earlier instructed her to bath, arrived at
her residence.
The CIO
operative allegedly ordered the complainant to sit closer to him when he got
into house. When she refused, he allegedly grabbed her by the waist and fondled
her breasts.
Further
allegations were that Manyadze threw the complainant on a bed and continued
fondling her breasts, stomach and thighs.
The State
further alleged that Manyadze then removed the complainant’s clothes and raped
her once.
After the
alleged offence, the accused person instructed the complainant to dress up and
open the gate for him.
The matter was
reported to the police by the complainant’s mother, after she informed her twin
sister, who is based in Bulawayo, on the day the alleged assault took place.
