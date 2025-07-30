NOT GUILTY : CIO OPERATIVE

Gweru regional magistrate Christopher Maturure yesterday acquitted a 45-year-old Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative, who was being accused of rape.

Makopa Manyadze was facing allegations of raping a 20-year-old woman. He denied the charges.

His lawyer Innocent Hore applied for discharge at the close of the State’s case and Maturure ruled in favour of Manyadze, saying the State had failed to prove a case against the accused.

It was the State’s case that on June 23 this year, the complainant was at home alone in Kopje, Gweru, when Manyadze, who had earlier instructed her to bath, arrived at her residence.

The CIO operative allegedly ordered the complainant to sit closer to him when he got into house. When she refused, he allegedly grabbed her by the waist and fondled her breasts.

Further allegations were that Manyadze threw the complainant on a bed and continued fondling her breasts, stomach and thighs.

The State further alleged that Manyadze then removed the complainant’s clothes and raped her once.

After the alleged offence, the accused person instructed the complainant to dress up and open the gate for him.

The matter was reported to the police by the complainant’s mother, after she informed her twin sister, who is based in Bulawayo, on the day the alleged assault took place. Newsday