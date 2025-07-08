MY WIFE WAS IMPREGNATED BY OUR NEIGHBOUR

A man from Highfield suburb in Harare has been granted a protection order against his wife, who has been trying to force him to accept a pregnancy she conceived through an illicit affair with their neighbour.

Hardlife Mutasa told the court that his wife, Juliet Mupindu, has been physically and emotionally abusing him in an attempt to force him to accept a pregnancy she conceived with their neighbour.

“I am tired of being abused by the woman I used to love. I am confident that I am not the father of the baby,” he said.

Mutasa said the abuse escalated when he found out that his wife was in love with the neighbour, who was his friend.

He said he was surprised to learn that his wife was two months pregnant when he had spent several weeks away from home doing contract work.

According to him, the timelines did not add up, and when he confronted her about the matter, she denied it.

Mutasa also added that instead of expressing sympathy, she allegedly became aggressive, insisting that he should raise the child regardless of its paternity.

He accused his wife of assaulting him, resulting in him sustaining a deep cut on his forehead.

“She says I must accept the pregnancy because we are married, and when I try to walk away, she grabs whatever is near her, a pot, a shoe, anything and throws it at me,” he said.

Mutasa alleged that his wife has been locking him inside the house to prevent him from leaving until he agrees to accept the pregnancy.

“I do not hate her, but I cannot live like this. She made her choices, now she wants to punish me for them,” Mutasa said.

In her response, Mupindu said: “Marriage is about love and forgiveness. If he truly loves me, he will accept everything that I come with, including this baby.”

She revealed that she is the victim, as her husband insults her in front of other children.

Mupindu said she did not assault Mutasa but only wanted him to accept the pregnancy.

Magistrate Ms Johanna Mukwesha granted the order in favour of Mutasa. She warned Mupindu to stop harassing and abusing her husband.

The magistrate advised them to seek counselling. H Metro