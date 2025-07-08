FOOD RATIONS TO BE AUDITED : TOP COP

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) will audit rations distributed to stations in a bid to plug holes amid claims senior officers are abusing the facility, NewsDay can report.
The audit is
among a raft of measures introduced by Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba,
who is meeting senior police officers from across Zimbabwe with a strong
message against indiscipline within the force that has been ravaged by a myriad
of ills, including corruption.
Junior police
officers recently raised alarm over the conduct of their bosses, who are
allegedly selling food rations meant for subordinates, seeking Mutamba’s
intervention to ensure accountability in the distribution process.
Early this
year, government revived canteens at police stations, providing officers lavish
meals, including breakfast comprising fried eggs and lunch including meat.
Police officers
welcomed the move, saying it will curb corruption given that they will be well
fed, obviating the need to solicit bribes to buy food.
But they claim
that instead of enjoying these benefits, officers are reportedly going hungry
as senior officials allegedly divert and sell food supplies meant for them.
It has,
however, emerged that Mutamba, who held an extraordinary meeting with senior
officers in Lupane, Matabelaland North, called on officers to maintain
discipline, professionalism and commitment to their duties.
“Rations are to
be well distributed. You are going to be audited. Let us all be disciplined;
there is a lot of indiscipline among officers. I expect a change in all
aspects. Let us change our mindset, stay in clean places, including offices,”
he reportedly told senior officers at the meeting.
Mutamba warned
junior officers that they cannot fight the system but rather embrace it.
“The
Commissioner-General of Police shall be visiting police establishments to
assess. Please have guiding principles and know them at your stations,” he
said.
Mutamba barred
the use of cellphones among officers.
“Let us use
radios. All police stations to do parades and the officers-in-charge should
inspect the parades on cleanliness, identity cards and points. Training is
coming, we want efficiency. Training shall be the order of the day,” he said.
According to a
police sources, who attended the meeting, inspectors and chief inspectors will
undergo a 42-day training, while non-commissioned officers will spend 84 days
in training.
“Let us ensure
government property is well-kept. Repair broken windows and door handles, as
well as flashing units. At roadblocks, why does a conductor come to you? Let us
deal with drivers at blocks; let us go back to basics. Deployed members will be
given feedback at the end of their tour of duty and performance will be
measured at the end of duty,” Mutamba said.
The source also
told NewsDay that Mutamba is not happy with the way information is being shared
with journalists.
“Why is it that
only information from the police is leaking or seen on social media. Let us be
very careful with the handling of organisational matters. Desist from the use
of social media. Be a smart officer to gain respect.
“Desist from
corruption. Those who are supposed to have name tags are supposed to wear
them."
He urged
officers to resist the use of drugs.
"Be proud
of yourself; do not be reduced to beggars. Do not engage in operating
mishikashika. You will be charged, a board of suitability convened and
dismissed. No driving of a police coloured vehicle while in civilian attire,”
Mutamba told the officers.
Meanwhile, ZRP
national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the re-training
of police officers, adding it has already begun.
“As we speak,
officers’ trainings have been ongoing since January across the board for both
junior and senior officers. Currently, we have some under training at Mkushi
Academy, formerly Morris Depot, where superintendents are undergoing training.
“We have
officers-in-charge in Shamva. Our training is ongoing and cascading to junior
members. Whatever information is being said, the Commissioner-General has
directed that training must be done in terms of performance, provision,
discipline and assurance that police officers are well-informed on how the
government system operates. It's a wholesome training programme not targeting
any particular topic but anything relevant to policing,” he said.
Nyathi said the
force was investigating reports that rations were being stolen at police
stations.
According to
allegations made by their juniors, some senior officers are allegedly taking
rice, sugar, potatoes, cooking oil and eggs to their families, depriving junior
officers of the privilege.
They also
alleged that the leakages are rampant throughout the ranks, as bosses loot with
low-ranking cops end up being disadvantaged. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment