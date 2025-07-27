HISTORY TEACHER INDECENTLY ASSAULTS STUDENTS

A Glen View High 1 School teacher has been arrested for allegedly indecently assaulting his female students.

Fisha Mutawarira, a history teacher, was reported to have developed a habit of inviting students to his office where they were asked to clean the room.

However, it is alleged that he ended up indecently assaulting them.

Sources told H-Metro that a number of the students advised the authorities at the school.

“Authorities have been turning a deaf ear since he is one of the best teachers in terms of positive results. That success gave him wings to abuse a number of students bragging that he was untouchable. This time he did it to a student who understands her rights leading to his arrest,” said the source.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza could not be reached for comment by the time of going to press.

However, H-Metro is reliably informed that Mutawarira was detained at Glen View Police Station under RRB 6465780.

Mutawarira is expected to appear in court today. H Metro