FAMILY KIDNAPS MAN DATING A TEENAGER

Six family members allegedly kidnapped a 42-year-old man in Ruwa on Saturday, accusing him of dating a teenager, and then forced him to withdraw cash or they would unleash a pit bull on him.

Stanley Munhungeyi claims he was kidnapped by his neighbours – Etheline Mudare, 35, and her husband Prosper Mbengo, 35, and was assaulted and bundled into a vehicle.

He claims he was forced to withdraw money in Msasa.

When they returned, he claims, they called their other four relatives and one of them came armed with a pit bull and demanded money for Munhungeyi to be freed.

He claims he was detained overnight and was forced to call his relatives to send money for his freedom.

His neighbours tipped the police leading to the arrest of Etheline and Prosper while their four relatives fled from the scene.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the other four people who were involved in this case.

“Police arrested a couple for kidnapping their neighbour whom they accused of dating their daughter, aged 14,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Circumstances were that on Saturday at around 0645 hours, the complainant was home when the accused persons’ daughter came to charge her cell phone.

“Upon leaving the complainant’s room, her mother arrived and she asked her daughter what she was doing in the complainant’s room. The daughter indicated that she had brought her phone for charging.

“Her mother left the complainant’s house and later returned together with two other women.

“They all accused the complainant of dating the daughter, one of the accused persons struck the complainant with a brick once on the head and he fell down.

“They struck the complainant using sticks all over the body several times.”

He added: “They force marched the complainant to their house, where the girl’s father was, and he joined the other three accused persons in beating up the complainant.

“They demanded cash from the complainant who indicated that he had no cash but some savings in the bank. They escorted the complainant to Msasa where they forced him to withdraw US$100 and they took the money.

“On their way back from Msasa, the mother called another accused person, whom she introduced as the uncle, who also demanded money.”

Insp Chakanza said that was when the pit bull was brought in.

“During the conversation, the sixth accused person surfaced with a pit bull dog, threatening to unleash the dog if the complainant failed to withdraw more money from his account.

“They later suggested that the complainant call his relatives and ask for money and they took him to the uncle’s place of residence in Damafalls Phase 2 where they held him captive until Sunday. Accused persons fled from the homestead upon the arrival of the police, the complainant was then rescued by the police.

“A follow-up was made leading to the arrest of the couple. The complainant was referred to Ruwa Rehab Hospital for medical examination where he was treated and discharged.” H Metro