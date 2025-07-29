FAMILY KIDNAPS MAN DATING A TEENAGER

Six family members allegedly kidnapped a 42-year-old man in Ruwa on Saturday, accusing him of dating a teenager, and then forced him to withdraw cash or they would unleash a pit bull on him.
Stanley
Munhungeyi claims he was kidnapped by his neighbours – Etheline Mudare, 35, and
her husband Prosper Mbengo, 35, and was assaulted and bundled into a vehicle.
He claims he
was forced to withdraw money in Msasa.
When they
returned, he claims, they called their other four relatives and one of them
came armed with a pit bull and demanded money for Munhungeyi to be freed.
He claims he
was detained overnight and was forced to call his relatives to send money for
his freedom.
His neighbours
tipped the police leading to the arrest of Etheline and Prosper while their
four relatives fled from the scene.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case
appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the other four people
who were involved in this case.
“Police
arrested a couple for kidnapping their neighbour whom they accused of dating
their daughter, aged 14,” said Insp Chakanza.
“Circumstances
were that on Saturday at around 0645 hours, the complainant was home when the
accused persons’ daughter came to charge her cell phone.
“Upon leaving
the complainant’s room, her mother arrived and she asked her daughter what she
was doing in the complainant’s room. The daughter indicated that she had
brought her phone for charging.
“Her mother
left the complainant’s house and later returned together with two other women.
“They all
accused the complainant of dating the daughter, one of the accused persons
struck the complainant with a brick once on the head and he fell down.
“They struck
the complainant using sticks all over the body several times.”
He added: “They
force marched the complainant to their house, where the girl’s father was, and
he joined the other three accused persons in beating up the complainant.
“They demanded
cash from the complainant who indicated that he had no cash but some savings in
the bank. They escorted the complainant to Msasa where they forced him to
withdraw US$100 and they took the money.
“On their way
back from Msasa, the mother called another accused person, whom she introduced
as the uncle, who also demanded money.”
Insp Chakanza
said that was when the pit bull was brought in.
“During the
conversation, the sixth accused person surfaced with a pit bull dog,
threatening to unleash the dog if the complainant failed to withdraw more money
from his account.
“They later
suggested that the complainant call his relatives and ask for money and they
took him to the uncle’s place of residence in Damafalls Phase 2 where they held
him captive until Sunday. Accused persons fled from the homestead upon the
arrival of the police, the complainant was then rescued by the police.
“A follow-up
was made leading to the arrest of the couple. The complainant was referred to
Ruwa Rehab Hospital for medical examination where he was treated and
discharged.” H Metro
