ED AND CHIWENGA WILL NOT BE DIVIDED, SAYS MUTSVANGWA

President Mnangagwa and his deputy, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, have long and strong bonds that have seen them confront and fend off some of the most menacing threats to the country and will not be divided by anything, Zanu PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa, has said.

In a statement last night, Ambassador Mutsvangwa said the President and his Government are focusing on national development, which has seen the transformation of key infrastructure such as roads and the boosting of agricultural output.

He said the 2025 tobacco output, the highest ever which has surpassed 300 million kg, is a result of the strategic investments by the Government led by President Mnangagwa.

“This year, SME farmers are earning towards a billion dollars. Increasing gold production, especially by SMEs, is principally EDM (President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa)’s reformist agenda that defied the lack of imagination and the lethargy of the latter years of an ossifying First Republic.

“He has restored Zimbabwe’s pride through the gold-supported ZiG, exorcising the ghost of ravaging inflation (of yesteryear),” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.

He added that steel has become the staple of modern national development and Zimbabwe has the Manhize Dinson Steel, “which has shaken Afro-pessimistic prejudices”.

“There is still more,” he said, citing examples of Pfumvudza/ Intwasa that has ensured food security, wheat self-sufficiency and the construction boom.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa said he has had the opportunity to know and grow with both President Mnangagwa and VP Chiwenga for over five decades.

“They have been well steeled through the toughest of character tests. A petty or fleeting quarrel is never carried into battle as comrades wade into battle. The stakes are so high. They pale at the prospect of supreme sacrifice.

“Tiffs have no place in gunfire being exchanged in anger with the enemy. Your comrade is, after all, your keeper.” Herald