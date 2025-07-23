ECONOMY DOMINATED BY INFORMAL SECTOR : ZIMSTAT

The Zimbabwean economy is dominated by informal micro-businesses, according to a preliminary report of the 2023 Economic Census released yesterday by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).
ZimStat said
the census was held during the period June 2024 to March 2025.
It identified a
total of 204 798 operational business establishments across the country, with a
significant majority operating outside formal registration frameworks.
The latest
statistics confirm the strong narrative about the domineering influence of the
country’s unregistered enterprises, confirming that Zimbabwe’s real economy
might in fact be significantly bigger than was believed.
A large portion
of the country’s workforce is engaged in the informal sector, with some
estimates suggesting that over 80 percent of the population relies on it for
employment, according to the International Labour Organisation.
The Zimbabwe
National Chamber of Commerce, one of the country’s biggest and most influential
business lobby groups, estimates the sector to constitute about 64,1 percent,
approximately US$42 billion, of the gross domestic product (GDP).
The Government
is actively encouraging the formalisation of its informal sector through
various initiatives aimed at increasing tax compliance, providing access to
formal financial services, and offering legal protections.
These efforts
include promoting electronic transactions, developing a Small to Medium
Enterprises (SMEs) Formalisation Strategy, and streamlining the formalisation
process.
ZimStat
director general Mrs Tafadzwa Bandama said the economic census, being the most
comprehensive enumeration of business and economic activities in the country,
was a cornerstone of national planning and policy formulation and evaluation.
“We present to
you the preliminary findings, which offer early insight into the structure of
the economy as well as the distribution and scale of activities that are
carried out in the country in the provinces and districts, even at the world
level.
“The results
are critical for identifying growth opportunities in the country, mapping
investment strategies and potential in the country and addressing structural
challenges within the economy to inform evidence-based and decision-making in
the country,” she said.
According to
ZimStat, of the total business establishments surveyed, 76,1 percent of the
operations were categorised as informal, meaning they were not registered by
the Registrar of Companies, Registrar of Cooperatives, Zimbabwe Revenue
Authority, National Social Security Authority, or did not consistently keep
records.
The remaining
proportion comprised formal businesses. The report further highlighted that
87,9 percent of all establishments were micro-enterprises, adhering to the
criteria set out in the Small and Medium Enterprises Act.
“The majority
of these establishments, 87,9 percent were micro-enterprises, with only 18,9
percent of them operating formally,” Mrs Mationesa Phiri, director for
production statistics ZimStat said during the presentation of the results.
The report
shows that the wholesale and retail trade sector dominated the business
landscape, comprising 73,13 percent of establishments, followed by
manufacturing at 8,24 percent.
“However, the
census revealed that only 23,9 percent of all establishments were operating
formally, with Bulawayo province having the highest proportion of formal
establishments at 46,4 percent,” said Mrs Phiri.
While all 2 031
large establishments identified were formal, only 18,9 percent of the 180 073
micro-establishments had formal status, underscoring the prevalence of
informality among smaller ventures.
Sectorally, the
“Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles” sector
emerged as the largest contributor, accounting for 73,13 percent of all
establishments. This was followed by the manufacturing sector, which comprised
8,24 percent of the total.
Within the
manufacturing sector specifically, 19,0 per cent of its 16 877 establishments
were formal.
Geographical
analysis revealed a strong urban concentration, with approximately 87 percent
of establishments located in urban areas, compared to 13,3 percent in rural
settings.
Provincial data
on formality showed considerable variation. Bulawayo province stood out with
40,4 percent of its 15 840 establishments operating formally, a significantly
higher proportion than most other provinces.
The majority of
provinces recorded less than 30 percent of their establishments as formal, with
Bulawayo (29,2 percent) and Matabeleland North (20,3 percent) being the only
exceptions with more than 20 percent of establishments registered with the
Registrar of Companies. Overall, less than 20 percent (17,6 percent) of
establishments in the manufacturing sector were registered with the Registrar
of Companies.
In terms of
business structure, sole proprietorships dominated the landscape, making up
89,42 percent of the 204 798 establishments at a national level. Private
limited companies constituted a smaller, but still significant, 7,13 percent of
the total.
The preliminary
findings paint a clear picture of a predominantly informal,
micro-enterprise-driven economy in Zimbabwe.
Speaking at the
dissemination event held in Harare on Wednesday, ZimStat board chairperson Mr
John Mafararika said the economic census stood as a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s
statistical system and a vital tool for driving informed decisions at all
levels of Government and business.
“This is a
landmark operation that speaks directly to Zimstat’s mandate of producing
comprehensive, reliable and timely statistics,” he said.
“Such data is
essential in guiding economic policy, shaping business strategy, supporting
research and even household-level decision-making.”
The 2023
Economic Census provides an updated national snapshot of the structure, size
and distribution of economic activities across sectors. Herald
