60% OF HRE STREET LIGHTS NOT WORKING

Harare City’s draft Master Plan (2025-2045) has laid bare the dire state of the city’s infrastructure, revealing that more than 60 percent of streetlights and 40 percent of traffic lights are not working.

The plan, adopted last Friday during a full council meeting and now on public exhibition until October 2025, contains aerial photos, illustrations, maps, reports and statistical information to support the planning vision.

According to the draft master plan, traffic lights are often not working.

“The condition of traffic lights in the Harare Municipality indicates that 59 percent of the traffic lights are functional and 41 percent are not functional,” reads part of the report.

It also reveals that 53 000 streetlights are not working.

“Street lighting is poor. The condition of street lighting established is that there is a total of 85,000 streetlights, and most tower lights are in the planning area. Currently, only 32,000 (37.6 percent) are functional.”

This comes amid calls for motorists to be held accountable for damage to Harare’s infrastructure, with many residents blaming reckless and drunken driving for the city’s damaged road signs and traffic lights.

The Master Plan is envisaged to run for a period of 20 years, spanning 2025 to 2045.

The plan covers all areas within the administrative boundaries of the City of Harare (covering 960.6 km² in extent).

It consists of a Report of Study and a Written Statement with accompanying plans.

The Master Plan focuses on an analysis of past, present, and future conditions of the study and planning area and has specific proposals for land use, environmental management, economic development, traffic and transportation plans, bulk infrastructure, and community and social facilities.

In 2023, President Mnangagwa launched a blueprint titled; “A Call to Action-No Compromise to Service Delivery: First Stage of Interventions to Modernise the Operations of Local Authorities Towards a 2030 Vision.”

The blueprint directed all 92 local authorities to submit masterplans as part of efforts to enhance service delivery.

Three out of the four local authorities within the Harare Metropolitan Province have completed their master plans.

Harare City Council is the only local authority yet to finalise its own master plan, with Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume attributing the delay to the size and complexity of the capital city, which requires more extensive consultation and stakeholder engagement. Herald