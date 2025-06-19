WOMAN THREATED WITH LIVE SNAKE, RAPED

A 25-year-old Chitungwiza man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman several times while threatening her with a live snake and a lizard.

Justice Tatenda Charamba of Zengeza is alleged to have been raping a woman aged 23 since 2023 after luring her into his house.

On the first rape, Justice used protection, and he allegedly kept the condom wrapped in a red cloth since 2023, claiming it had been smeared with juju by a sangoma.

The red cloth had their names inscribed and Justice threatened the woman that she was not supposed to get married elsewhere. He claimed that her marriage would collapse if she slept with another man besides him.

Justice persuaded the woman to accompany him to Manyame River to try and reverse the rituals after several sex escapades.

On March 19, 2025 at around 2pm the two went to Leisure Centre Dam to do the cleansing.

Justice was holding a bottle containing a used condom, a snake, a bird feather, a red piece of cloth which had their names written on it.

He allegedly threw the bottle into the dam and the two parted ways with claims that he had delivered her from a bad omen that would affect her marriage if she was to get married.

On March 21, 2025 at around 5pm, Justice visited the woman at her residence and informed her that a certain sangoma had told him that they had wrongly performed the cleansing process.

He informed her that she was the one who was supposed to throw the bottle into the dam.

To rectify the process, they were supposed to have sex, or she would do it with a lizard which he had in his bag.

She chose to have the lizard.

Justice gave her the lizard which was in a container and left.

On March 22, 2025 at around 3pm, the woman had protected sex with Justice due to fear.

After the act, Justice informed the woman that they were supposed to do it again on two more different occasions and that she was not supposed to disturb the process.

Justice abused the woman several times on different days and places that included a bush area, collecting her panties which he later burnt together with the used condoms.

In April, Justice informed the woman that his sangoma had told him that when they performed the last cleansing process some people had seen them burning the panties, so it had not worked.

He told her that they were supposed to have sex from June 10 to June 30, 2025 to correct the mistake.

The woman refused and Justice sent messages, threatening her and her mother with death.,

She then lodged a complaint with the police.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police arrested a man in connection with rape and possession of live snake he used to threaten the complainant.

“Investigations are in progress and he is expected to appear in court soon.

“The victim has since been taken to Chitungwiza Central Hospital for medical examination,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro