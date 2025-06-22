STI INFECTIONS EXPLODE IN HARARE

Harare is grappling with a surge in sexually transmitted infections (STIs), according to the latest reports from the National Aids Council (NAC).

Speaking in Hopley last Friday, NAC provincial manager Mr Adonijah Muzondiona revealed that the province recorded 25 457 new STI cases in 2024, with 7 523 of these being repeat cases.

The data paints a worrying picture of STI prevalence, particularly among older populations, with the age groups 40–44 years and 45–49 years recording the highest numbers of new infections: 3 927 and 3 229 cases respectively.

Notably, women bear a disproportionate burden, with more females reporting STI cases in most age groups, especially among 45–49-year-olds where 1 844 cases were recorded.

“This increase in STIs highlights a significant public health challenge in Harare, one that requires urgent attention and targeted interventions,” said Mr Muzondiona.

The rise in STI cases is attributed to various factors including risky sexual behaviours, low condom use and a lack of awareness among certain population groups.

While progress has been made in addressing HIV/Aids, with Harare achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets for epidemic control, the increase in STIs signals gaps in sexual health education and preventive measures.

Another contributing factor is the high mobility of people in Harare, particularly in informal settlements and among vulnerable groups, which exacerbates the spread of infections.

The guest of honour, Minister of Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Charles Tawengwa, who was represented by his permanent secretary Mr Cosmas Chiringa, said financing the response to HIV and AIDS and the entire health sector remains a major challenge.

“While we have the National AIDS Trust Fund, it is evident that we must continue being innovative and increase domestic resources to support the response.”

He added that more still needs to be done in identifying children being born with HIV.

The NAC has shifted to using data-driven models to better target interventions and allocate resources efficiently.

Mr Muzondiona said specific population groups including adolescent boys and girls, young women, sex workers and the informal business community are the focus of STI prevention programmes.

Community-driven initiatives such as Sista2Sista, Brotha2Brotha and DREAMS (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, Aids-free, Mentored and Safe) are critical components of the response.

These programmes aim to generate demand for STI and HIV-related services while addressing social and cultural barriers to accessing healthcare.

However, despite these efforts, recurring STI cases indicate the need for sustained public health campaigns and improved community outreach.

The integration of STI prevention with other health services such as HIV testing and non-communicable disease management has also been prioritised to provide holistic care.

Mr Muzondiona acknowledged that while resources for addressing HIV/AIDS and STIs have been resilient, they remain insufficient to meet the growing demand.

“It is imperative that we sustain the gains we have made in epidemic control and continue scaling up prevention and treatment services for vulnerable populations,” he said.

As Harare battles this surge in STI cases, NAC is calling on stakeholders, communities and individuals to contribute to the fight against STIs by promoting safe sexual practices, reducing stigma and supporting access to healthcare services. Herald