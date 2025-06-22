STI INFECTIONS EXPLODE IN HARARE

Harare is grappling with a surge in sexually transmitted infections (STIs), according to the latest reports from the National Aids Council (NAC).
Speaking in
Hopley last Friday, NAC provincial manager Mr Adonijah Muzondiona revealed that
the province recorded 25 457 new STI cases in 2024, with 7 523 of these being
repeat cases.
The data paints
a worrying picture of STI prevalence, particularly among older populations,
with the age groups 40–44 years and 45–49 years recording the highest numbers
of new infections: 3 927 and 3 229 cases respectively.
Notably, women
bear a disproportionate burden, with more females reporting STI cases in most
age groups, especially among 45–49-year-olds where 1 844 cases were recorded.
“This increase
in STIs highlights a significant public health challenge in Harare, one that
requires urgent attention and targeted interventions,” said Mr Muzondiona.
The rise in STI
cases is attributed to various factors including risky sexual behaviours, low
condom use and a lack of awareness among certain population groups.
While progress
has been made in addressing HIV/Aids, with Harare achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95
targets for epidemic control, the increase in STIs signals gaps in sexual
health education and preventive measures.
Another
contributing factor is the high mobility of people in Harare, particularly in
informal settlements and among vulnerable groups, which exacerbates the spread
of infections.
The guest of
honour, Minister of Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution,
Charles Tawengwa, who was represented by his permanent secretary Mr Cosmas
Chiringa, said financing the response to HIV and AIDS and the entire health
sector remains a major challenge.
“While we have
the National AIDS Trust Fund, it is evident that we must continue being
innovative and increase domestic resources to support the response.”
He added that
more still needs to be done in identifying children being born with HIV.
The NAC has
shifted to using data-driven models to better target interventions and allocate
resources efficiently.
Mr Muzondiona
said specific population groups including adolescent boys and girls, young
women, sex workers and the informal business community are the focus of STI
prevention programmes.
Community-driven
initiatives such as Sista2Sista, Brotha2Brotha and DREAMS (Determined,
Resilient, Empowered, Aids-free, Mentored and Safe) are critical components of
the response.
These
programmes aim to generate demand for STI and HIV-related services while
addressing social and cultural barriers to accessing healthcare.
However,
despite these efforts, recurring STI cases indicate the need for sustained
public health campaigns and improved community outreach.
The integration
of STI prevention with other health services such as HIV testing and
non-communicable disease management has also been prioritised to provide
holistic care.
Mr Muzondiona
acknowledged that while resources for addressing HIV/AIDS and STIs have been
resilient, they remain insufficient to meet the growing demand.
“It is
imperative that we sustain the gains we have made in epidemic control and
continue scaling up prevention and treatment services for vulnerable
populations,” he said.
As Harare
battles this surge in STI cases, NAC is calling on stakeholders, communities
and individuals to contribute to the fight against STIs by promoting safe
sexual practices, reducing stigma and supporting access to healthcare services.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment