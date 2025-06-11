STATE DROPS CHIMOMBE CASE

The State has decided to drop the high-profile case against business associates Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, who were accused of defrauding the Harare City Council of a staggering $260 000.

The alleged fraud stemmed from an advance payment linked to a controversial $9 million streetlight contract, which authorities claimed was riddled with irregularities.

Initially scheduled for trial on Tuesday, the proceedings were postponed to today after prosecutor Mr Wisper Mabhaudi revealed that consultations regarding the case were still ongoing.

When the court convened today, the State announced its decision to withdraw the charges before the accused could enter a plea.

Presiding over the case, Justice Benjamin Chikowero informed the accused of the prosecution’s position. Herald