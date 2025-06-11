STATE DROPS CHIMOMBE CASE

The State has decided to drop the high-profile case against business associates Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, who were accused of defrauding the Harare City Council of a staggering $260 000.
The alleged
fraud stemmed from an advance payment linked to a controversial $9 million
streetlight contract, which authorities claimed was riddled with
irregularities.
Initially
scheduled for trial on Tuesday, the proceedings were postponed to today after
prosecutor Mr Wisper Mabhaudi revealed that consultations regarding the case
were still ongoing.
When the court
convened today, the State announced its decision to withdraw the charges before
the accused could enter a plea.
Presiding over
the case, Justice Benjamin Chikowero informed the accused of the prosecution’s
position. Herald
